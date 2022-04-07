Kentucky forward Bryce Hopkins announced on Thursday that he is entering the transfer portal.
Hopkins is now the second Wildcat to do so, joining former UK guard Dontaie Allen.
“This journey has been a dream come true. I’ve always wanted to play for Kentucky growing up and it came true. I can’t thank the Big Blue Nation enough for embracing me like you did," he said in his announcement. "There are so many memories that I will keep with me forever. I want to thank my brothers that I’ve grinded with all season. I have built a bond with all of you that nobody can break, and I love you all."
In 28 games this season, he averaged 6.4 minutes, notching 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds per game.
Hopkins struggled to find minutes as the season progressed for Kentucky. He played more than five minutes just twice in Southeastern Conference play, highlighted by a 13-point performance against LSU on Feb. 23. The 6-foot-6 Oak Park, Illinois native eclipsed more than five points on three other occasions this season.
“Bryce is an exceptional kid and as we always do, we will support him and his family in their decision," head coach John Calipari said. "I’m proud of Bryce for not only being a great teammate, but he came to the gym ready to work and be the best he could for us each and every day.”
Following the season-ending loss, Hopkins' name was rumored to possibly enter the transfer portal. It is unclear who is in the running for the soon-to-be sophomore.
“I want to thank coach Calipari, coach Bru(iser Flint), coach Jai (Lucas), coach Chin (Coleman) and coach Orlando (Antigua) for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play here," he said.