John Calipari’s 2022 recruiting class is shaping up to be one of his best.
Cason Wallace, the No. 7 overall prospect in the 2022 class (247 Sports,) announced his commitment to Kentucky Sunday night, picking UK over Tennessee, Texas, and UT-San Antonio.
Wallace joins No. 1 overall Shaedon Sharpe, Chris Livingston (No. 6), and Skyy Clark (No. 17) in what is now the top-ranked recruiting class in the 247 Sports Composite Team Rankings.
Wallace’s commitment gives Calipari his first class of three top-10 prospects since 2013, when Julius Randle, Aaron Harrison, and Andrew Harrison all committed to play for the Cats.
The Wildcats were seen by many as the longtime favorite to land the six-foot-four, Richardson, Texas native, with UK assistant Jai Lucas leading the recruitment.
The announcement comes after an impressive summer for Wallace, being named the Nike EYBL Circuit Most Valuable Player in session one, after averaging 15.7 points, 7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists. The combo guard shot very efficiently as well, shooting 51.2 percent overall and 37 percent from three-point range.
Wallace also earned Second Team All-Peach Jam honors and was named an All-Star at the NBA Top 100 Camp. His stellar play put the country on notice—-jumping nine spots to No. 7 overall in the 247 Sports rankings.
After a spectacular junior season, Wallace will play his senior year at Richardson High School with hopes to win a state championship after falling short last year in the Texas state semifinals.
Following his commitment, Wallace discussed what factored into his decision to call Lexington home next season.
“I chose Kentucky for a lot of different reasons; I built a close relationship with Coach Jai Lucas; he’d been recruiting me for a while,” Wallace said. “When I went there, I loved everything about the vibe, and I knew that everybody really wanted me to be there.”
Wallace also talked about his excitement to play with Sharpe, Livingston, and Clark.
“It’s crazy to be in a class with Shaedon, Skyy and Chris because I’ve played against all of them for years on the circuit. Now, we’ll be together against other people, and I know that’s gonna be tough because they’re all tough to play against,” Wallace said. “I think we all have winning mentalities and I feel like we have a strong chance to win a national title. I know that’s already our goal now because we know what we signed up for coming to Kentucky.”
Calipari’s third big time commitment for the 2022 class is a massive win for the program and staff in their aspirations to lead college basketball recruiting once again.