Discussing the Georgia Bulldogs' offense following practice on Wednesday, the Kentucky Football team had one overarching theme: physicality. Considering the bullying the Cats received on the home turf last season from the Bulldogs, the team is on high alert.
“We’ve tried to preach to the guys all week that you can’t just show up on game day and think ‘I’m going to match you physically,’” defensive coordinator Brad White said. “You have to train your body how to strain and train your body how to make violent contact.”
Defensive end T.J. Carter and linebacker DeAndre Square echoed that sentiment, showing just how ingrained the phrase has become throughout the week.
“Georgia’s a physical team,” Carter told reporters. “We just got to come out and be physical.”
“If we stay physical, be downhill, be good in coverage back there, I think we have a great chance.” Square said.
It’s one thing to measure how physical Georgia is on tape, but completely different experiencing it on the field. Defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc has confidence in the unit to hold its own.
“You’re never going to simulate the physicality until you get to the game, but I think our guys are going to be ready for it,” he said. “We’ve had a great two days of practice. The guys are focused right now.”
Kentucky’s homecoming was last Saturday, but the one upcoming brings a different kind for two main members of that defensive line. Both defensive end Calvin Taylor Jr. and Carter are from the Peach State and played high school football within a two hours of the Bulldogs’ home, Sanford Stadium.
“Definitely going back to the home state, a team that missed on recruiting you… it definitely brings extra fire.” Carter said.
Taylor Jr. was overheard telling a separate group of reporters that he was “excited to go home.” LeBlanc and White both talked about the development he has gone through since they arrived on campus.
“When I first got here, he was a long, skinny, frail looking kid. He’s done a good job getting his body as best as he can,” LeBlanc later said. “He’s stronger, he’s bigger, he’s just got all the tools.” “He’s doing what good players do. He’s coachable, and he’s just doing his job. I’m looking forward to him having a good game.”
White gives a lot of credit to Taylor as well.
“Huge amount from me. He plays so much more physical, you know, than you may just from first glance give him credit for,” White said. “He plays strong, he plays active, he plays with a passion… you can tell that he just loves football.”