Kentucky (6-5-2) came up short on the road against Mississippi State (3-4-3) 1-0. The loss was Kentucky’s fifth of the year and dropped them to 0-4 in SEC play.
While Kentucky outshot the Bulldogs 9-8–Mississippi State won the accuracy game with five shots on target to Kentucky’s three. Bulldog goalkeeper Maddy Anderson was perfect on the night, saving all three of Kentucky’s shots on target. Laura Nielsen recorded four saves for the Wildcats, but the one that got past her proved to be the game winner for Mississippi State.
Kentucky entered the game coming off a 2-1 loss at home against South Carolina four days prior. The loss was the second in a row and dropped the Wildcats to 0-3 in SEC play. Jordyn Rhodes scored the lone goal via penalty kick.
Kentucky nearly struck first when Rhodes put up a strong shot on goal in the opening minutes, but was saved by Anderson. Mississippi State ended up scoring the lone goal of the game in the ninth minute of play when Alyssa D’Aloise found the back of the net off an assist by Ally Perry on a corner kick.
Neither team could find the net for the remainder of the half as the first ‘45 drew to a close. Kentucky outshot the Bulldogs in the half but not a single one could get past Anderson. Although she recorded a save in the half—Nielsen could not say the same.
Neither team would give an inch in the goal department in the second half and the score remained stagnant for the duration of the game. Time would run out on Kentucky once again and the game would come to a close without a Wildcat goal.
The Wildcats return home to the Bell on Thursday, Oct. 7 to battle the reigning SEC Champions—the Vanderbilt Commodores. The game will kickoff at 7 p.m. and will air on the SEC Network+.