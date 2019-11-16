Following a tough loss to the Tennessee Volunteers, the Kentucky Wildcats will be scratching to redeem themselves against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Saturday in Nashville, Tenn. The now 4-5 Wildcats are looking to not only secure their fourth consecutive win over the Commodores, but a step closer to bowl game eligibility this weekend as well. With three games remaining on the schedule, this next one becomes tremendously important.
This year seemingly being a season for quarterback issues for college football, Kentucky is no exception. Fans speculate if junior Lynn Bowden will remain quarterback for this weekend, considering the team has lacked a strong passing percentage over the last few games.
“Lynn really does have confidence in his throwing ability and wants to throw it, and probably at times wants to keep them more off balance and we do as well... He does a lot of things good, we just have to try and put him in the best position,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said of Bowden at the press conference held Monday.
Receivers Bryce Oliver and Ahmad Wagner have a possibility of returning to help the Cats this weekend after being out from injuries.
“I hope both of them are back this week. We'll see. I was told that both of them were close. Both of them were better today, so hopefully they'll be out there," Stoops said.
Wagner had been a special weapon offensive coordinator Eddie Gran possessed and gained attention quickly, therefore having him back in the lineup is sure to make a difference for the Cats.
Coached by Derek Mason, the Commodores are 2-7 with only one win in conference play, ranking them one spot below the Cats in the SEC East standings.
“I know Coach Mason is going through a hard time right now, and again, just like all of us in the league, there’s no mercy,” Stoops said. “Look around the league, it’s hard on all of us.”
The Commodores were forced to start third string quarterback in their most recent game against Florida also due to injury resulting in a blowout loss to the Gators. However, the team is looking for the return of Riley Neal, initial starting quarterback this weekend.
Vanderbilt has given up an average of 196.7 rushing yards per game this season, which will give Bowden an opportunity to be very active in this match up.
On defense, the Commodores rank 113th in the nation.
Kickoff in Nashville is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on SEC Network.