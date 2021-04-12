The newest star athlete for Big Blue Nation is not making waves on the hardwood or the gridiron, but on the tennis court.
Liam Draxl, a sophomore out of Newmarket, Ontario, has taken the collegiate tennis world by storm in 2021. The Canadian boasts a 19-2 regular season singles record this spring and finds himself ranked No. 7 in the ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings singles poll.
Success wasn’t immediate for the 19-year-old, however. In his first season in Lexington – his freshman campaign – he finished just above .500, recording a 6-4 singles record before the season was cut short due to COVID-19.
Despite the abbreviated first year, Draxl was still given a small taste of what college tennis was like. Not shockingly, it was a big change.
“It’s a lot of pressure that freshman aren’t used to,” he said. “It’s different from playing in high school and singles tournaments. It’s a culture shock.”
That quick introduction to NCAA tennis proved to play a major part in the elevation of Draxl’s game going into his sophomore season. He learned how to integrate himself into a group environment, and take the court with a greater sense of belonging.
“When you come to college, you’re playing for more than yourself. You’re playing for your school, your teammates, your coaches,” Draxl noted. “Having that experience and getting a season under my belt really helped me. This season I know what to expect now.”
As a result, he has surpassed the wildest of expectations as a sophomore. Nine of his 19 wins on the year have come against ranked opponents, six of whom were inside the top-20 at the time. Those include a three-set win over the former No. 1 player in the country, USC’s Daniel Cukierman, back in the beginning of February, and a two-set victory against the most recent ITA No. 1 player, Daniel Rodrigues (South Carolina) on Apr. 2.
Draxl also claimed a win in the Summer of 2020 against Aslan Karatsev, the current No. 27 player in the world according to ATP Rankings. The success drives him to continue getting better and provides confidence that he can reach the sport’s highest levels.
“It’s motivating when I play good matches and get good wins against high-ranked opponents,” he said. “It’s inspiring and makes me believe I can be a pro one day.”
One of the main reasons Draxl has become must watch for fans is the pure emotion he shows out on the court. It’s no secret that he plays with his heart on his sleeve, but he won’t let being in the moment get in the way of his tennis.
“I’m a very good competitor, and the college type atmosphere is so competitive. Your teammates are cheering you on, you’re getting so hyped up, you can be super loud out there… it can be really fun,” Draxl explained. "That’s how I act naturally. I just try to go out there, have some fun, compete hard and just let everything fall into place.”
Collegiate tennis was not the only option for Draxl coming out of high school. Going pro right after you turn 18 is a popular choice among those looking to close the gap in competition in the tennis world. But his father expressed desire for him to receive postsecondary education,
“I could’ve gone pro right off the bat. I was pretty high in the ATP rankings for my age, and I was doing pretty well in the juniors,” Draxl recalled. “[But] my dad wanted me to go to college. He thought it would be really good for me, and I think it’s paying off.”
It was not only the growth in his tennis, but his own growth as a person that has made going to school a success for Draxl.
“I still had some improvement to do… I was not as mature and didn’t have some life skills that I’ve learned at school,” he said. “I think I’ve just grown as a person.”
When looking for a place to call home after of high school, Kentucky stuck out because of its coaches.
“[The reason] I committed here was the coaching staff, having a head coach and assistant coach who I really liked made UK really stand out from other schools,” said Draxl.
That assistant coach is Matthew Gordon, who Draxl had familiarity with from his time at Laurel Springs School in Ontario. Draxl said he got along great with Gordon when they collaborated back then.
“I trust Matt and his coaching skills. We worked so well together when I was in high school,” he said. “The entire staff really helped my game… I think it’ll really translate because we’ve put a lot of hard work in and put my game in the right direction.”
As it turns out, Draxl wasn’t the only Canadian on the Wildcat radar. There are currently five on the roster, making it easy for him to get accustomed with his teammates.
“I’ve known all of them since I was young. It’s super cool having teammates who you’re really comfortable with… definitely a bonus,” Draxl said. “Who would’ve known we’d all go to the same school?”
While he is just getting started, the goal Draxl’s after is a big one. When asked what’s one thing he wants to accomplish while at Kentucky, he replied without hesitation:
“Win an NCAA championship.”
If Draxl can make another leap forward like it did this spring, then anything will be possible for him, his fellow countrymen Kentucky tennis altogether.