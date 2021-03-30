After numerous men's basketball professional declarations over the past week, the women's basketball team has a player dipping her toe into the draft pool.
On Monday afternoon, senior guard Chasity Patterson announced she would be declaring for the WNBA Draft. The news was revealed via her Twitter page.
#GODSPEED 🙏🏾🏁 pic.twitter.com/ms1zgsst2u— 3K (@chazzthereal15) March 30, 2021
"The last three years in Lexington have been special, and I'll forever remember every fan, teammate, coach and staff member that's impacted my life," Patterson said in her post. "Being a KENTUCKY WILDCAT was an honor... I promise to represent this program the rest of my life!"
Patterson was the top rated point guard of the 2017 recruiting class and the fourth-highest rated player in the class overall (ESPN) after a senior season at North Shore High School where she averaged 28.7 points per game, 6.1 rebounds per game and 4.9 assists per game. She was a 2017 McDonald's All-American Game participant, and claimed the three-point shooting contest championship during the event.
She kicked off her collegiate career at the University of Texas, and was named Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year before playing 7.6 minutes per game her initial season. She transferred to Kentucky following one game as a Longhorn during 2018-19, which forced her to sit out the 2019 fall semester, her first as a Wildcat.
When Patterson was finally able to take the floor for Big Blue Nation, she had an immediate impact. She poured in 11.5 points per game over her 19 appearances during the 2020 spring semester, earning the SEC Sixth Woman of the Year award behind her blend of offensive effectiveness and defensive prowess.
She played a valuable second fiddle to Rhyne Howard in 2020-21, moving from her old bench role into the starting five. Her 12.4 points per game average ranked second on the team behind Howard, while her 73 steals on the season ranked eighth nationally. Her effort on that end of the floor garnered an All-SEC Defensive team selection.
Patterson and Kameron Roach were the only two Wildcats to participate in Kentucky's 2021 Senior Day. Fellow seniors KeKe McKinney and Tatyana Wyatt are exercising the extra year of eligibility the NCAA blanket waiver provides. In a Feb. 27 press release, the university revealed McKinney planned to play for the 2021-22 team while pursuing a master's degree and that Wyatt was unsure of her athletic career moving forward.
The WNBA Draft takes place Apr. 15 at 8:00 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.