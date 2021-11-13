Kentucky guard CJ Fredrick will undergo surgery this week to repair a left hamstring injury. The surgery will likely prevent Fredrick from participating in the remainder of the 2021-2022 basketball season, according to a release from UK Athletics.
Fredrick was unable to take part in either of the Wildcats’ games so far this season, having been sidelined for both the Duke and Robert Morris games with the same hamstring injury.
“I really hate this for CJ,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “He worked so hard for us this summer and made such a positive impact on our team and our culture. He has been an unbelievable teammate. CJ has a bright future ahead of him, and after being evaluated by our medical staff and specialists, it was clear the best thing for CJ was to get this surgery done now and get him back on a path to getting back on the court at 100%. He’s been great throughout this whole thing and is already itching to get this process going so he can get back to doing what he loves to do.”
Fredrick had previously missed out on most of the team’s preseason workouts due to a separate injury, and sustained the left hamstring injury upon returning to practice with the team.
Though the Wildcats have been playing well without the junior guard, the loss will certainly be felt by head coach John Calipari and his team. Fredrick transferred to Kentucky from Iowa and entered the season as the nation’s leading returner in career three-point field-goal percentage (46.6 percent) with a minimum of 150 attempts.
Making 83 three-pointers in his two seasons at Iowa, Fredrick started all 27 games for the Hawkeyes in his redshirt sophomore season last year. Fredrick helped lead the Hawkeyes to a two-seed in the NCAA Tournament, averaging 7.5 points-per-game and shooting 47 percent from three, the second best mark by a sophomore in Iowa program history.
Before committing to Iowa, Fredrick was named the 2018 Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year at Covington Catholic High School. His decision to return home to play for the Wildcats made him one of four transfers to the program this season, setting the program record.
“This news hurts so much,” Fredrick said in the release. “I love this team. I have the best teammates, coaches, medical staff, friends and family that will get me back where I need to be. I will do whatever I can to support the team. I am looking forward to working hard and being the player I want to be next season. My journey looks a little different, but I’ll be back.”