Each fall, there's an influx of basketball players into Lexington. This year's class recently added a wrinkle.
Isaac DeGregorio, the grandson of Joe Degregorio - who served as John Calipari's coach at Clarion University - announced on Twitter that he is joining the Wildcats as a preferred walk-on.
Very excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career as a PWO at the University of Kentucky! 🔵⚪️ #BBN @UKCoachCalipari pic.twitter.com/9rQHktA3VW— Isaac DeGregorio (@isaacdegr55) March 28, 2020
The announcement came Saturday afternoon. The 5-foot-11 guard led his high school team. North Catholic (PA), to a Class 3A WPIAL Championship earlier this year, scoring 19 points in the 65-56 victory.
Calipari played under Isaac's grandfather for two seasons (1980-1982). The years were Calipari's final as a college player and the elder Gregrorio's last as the head coach at Clarion.