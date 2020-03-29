4:19:22 UKvsAuburnMBB2020

Kentucky head coach John Calipari yells at a referee during the University of Kentucky vs. Auburn men's basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 73-66 to win the SEC regular season championship. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff

Each fall, there's an influx of basketball players into Lexington. This year's class recently added a wrinkle. 

Isaac DeGregorio, the grandson of Joe Degregorio - who served as John Calipari's coach at Clarion University - announced on Twitter that he is joining the Wildcats as a preferred walk-on. 

The announcement came Saturday afternoon. The 5-foot-11 guard led his high school team. North Catholic (PA), to a Class 3A WPIAL Championship earlier this year, scoring 19 points in the 65-56 victory. 

Calipari played under Isaac's grandfather for two seasons (1980-1982). The years were Calipari's final as a college player and the elder Gregrorio's last as the head coach at Clarion.

Tags