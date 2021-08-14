Coach Stoops delivered some great news on Saturday afternoon regarding freshman wide receiver Dekel Crowdus.
"We are optimistic that, well he does not have a torn ligament, he has a strained ligament," Stoops said. "There's a good opportunity he'll be back, soon."
On Thursday, it was reported that Crowdus was injured in practice, but the extent of the injury was unknown at the time, but it was feared that it could have been season-ending.
Crowdus was a highly sought-after four-star recruit, and while he is only a true-freshman, his impact on the wide receiver room and the offense seemed immediate.
"You saw the kid out there and you knew he was explosive," fellow wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson said of Crowdus. "It's just really good to know that he's okay."
With the season opener against UL Monroe three weeks away, there is every chance that BBN will get to see Crowdus make his anticipated debut on September 4.