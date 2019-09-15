Kentucky Wildcats defensive lineman Joshua Paschal (4) and offensive lineman coach John Schlarman walk off the field after the UK vs Florida football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Florida won 29-21. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
It ain’t over until it’s over. That’s college football.
It’s so beautiful, yet it can be so devastating. Then it’s beautiful again.
….And then comes more devastation. But isn’t that what we love about it? The hype, the thrill, the heartbreak? The week three Kentucky/Florida matchup embodied everything that’s beautiful about the game—while showcasing everything you hate to see.
The expectations for Kentucky’s first SEC showdown were set sky high. A 2-0, injury ridden, unranked team heading into week three, matched up against a squad they beat in 2018 for the first time in 31 years. From the other perspective, you have a No. 9 ranked team who hasn’t lost a game in Lexington since 1986. Both teams with something to prove, both with a chip on their shoulder.
We saw some exciting football within just the first few minutes of the matchup. On the first drive of the game, sophomore safety Tyrell Aijan intercepted a Feleipe Franks pass on Kentucky’s own 3-yard line and ran it 22 yards to give the Cats the ball early. Within just three plays, though, the possession was back in the Gators’ favor when UK quarterback Sawyer Smith fumbled and Florida recovered on the 31-yard line. The following drive would send the Gators into the end zone, putting them on the board first all within eight minutes of the game.
Kentucky wouldn’t respond until the second quarter, but when they did, boy was it fun to watch. The 6-foot-5, 237-pound flag-drawing king Ahmad Wagner caught a 26-yard pass from Sawyer Smith in the end zone. But he didn’t just simply catch it. As he was being defended by two Gator defensive backs, the long ball bounced off Wagner’s hands, bounced off his helmet, and he somehow caught it as he was almost to the ground. After a review, the call was confirmed a touchdown. Beautiful football.
Sawyer Smith’s first-ever start as a Wildcat didn’t end the way he would’ve hoped.
Another UK score in the same quarter leaves the Cats with a 14-7 lead at the half. They looked like the better team, but again, it ain’t over until it’s over.
The third quarter brought the worst part of college football. For the second week in a row, a starting quarterback went down with a bad injury in third quarter at Kroger Field. This time, it was Franks. The Gators decided to go for it on a big fourth and one at the UK 38 yard-line, and the Cats in no way let them have it. Franks attempted to sneak past the Kentucky defensive line and hit a complete brick wall, dislocating his ankle in the process. Fans in the stadium gave him an ovation as he was being carted off the field, and again, showed me how college football can be heartbreaking and inspiring at the same time.
I’m getting carried away with this, so let’s fast forward to the last few minutes of the game. There’s a little over six minutes on the clock. Kentucky’s up 21-6 when Smith throws an interception, giving the Gators the ball back with great field position and little time left. Then Kentucky’s T.J. Carter gets ejected for targeting (the Cats’ second targeting penalty of the game) and Florida scores on the drive. After leading almost the whole game, UK is trailing by one point with 4:11 to go. Smith moves the offense down the field, eventually setting the Cats up for a 3rd and two on the Florida 18-yard line situation. UK running back Kavosiey Smoke gets stuffed at the 17, forcing UK to bring out its field goal unit.
Cue the heartbreak.
UK kicker Chance Poore misses the field goal, and you could almost feel the energy in the stadium sink below the ground. By that time, there was under a minute left, and the Cats couldn’t stop the Gators from scoring again. Final score: 29-21 in favor of Florida.
After the game, UK running back AJ Rose was asked what he tells the younger players after a loss like they had just experienced.
“I just tell them it’s football,” Rose said. “You win some, you lose some. You can’t win every game and even though it was a tough loss and we should’ve won the game, things happen, and things don’t always go your way.”
He’s right—and that’s what makes it great. So thank you college football, for the highs, lows, and everything in between. Here’s to nine more weeks of excitement.
1 of 57
A young fan looks up at UK’s mascot during Cat Walk before the UK vs Florida football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
The UK football team approaches Cat Walk with a police escort during Cat Walk before the UK vs Florida football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
UK inside linebackers coach Jon Sumrall’s daughter high fives fans during Cat Walk before the UK vs Florida football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. high fives fans during Cat Walk before the UK vs Florida football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Terry Wilson (3) walks out for the coin toss during the UK vs Florida football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Florida won 29-21. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky linebacker Kash Daniel lines up against Florida wide receiver Josh Hammond during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks carries the ball during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Florida wide receiver Freddie Swain catches the ball and scores a touchdown during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky wide receiver Josh Ali is knocked off his feet during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. (3) runs the ball down field during the UK vs Florida football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Florida won 29-21. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky quarterback Sawyer Smith hands off the ball to running back AJ Rose during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats running back AJ Rose (10) pushes through the Florida defense during the UK vs Florida football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Florida won 29-21. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Ahmad Wagner (14) goes up for the ball during the UK vs Florida football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Florida won 29-21. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Ahmad Wagner (14) falls down and catches the ball for a UK touchdown during the UK vs Florida football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Florida won 29-21. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Taj Dodson (30) celebrates after an interception during the UK vs Florida football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Florida won 29-21. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke carries the ball during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky tight end Drew Schlegel is taken down by Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
The sun sets over Kroger Field during the UK vs Florida football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Florida won 29-21. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats tight end Keaton Upshaw (88) signal for a touchdown during the UK vs Florida football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Florida won 29-21. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky defensive back Brandin Echols fights for the football during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky quarterback Walker Wood takes down a Florida player during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. celebrates a play during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Sawyer Smith (12) runs the ball out of bounds during the UK vs Florida football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Florida won 29-21. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky running back AJ Rose falls to the turf during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats running back Kavosiey Smoke (20) runs through a hole during the UK vs Florida football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Florida won 29-21. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats tight end Keaton Upshaw (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the UK vs Florida football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Florida won 29-21. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
UK mascot Scratch holds an inflatable alligator during the UK vs Florida football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Florida won 29-21. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky running back AJ Rose carries the ball down the field during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky defensive lineman Davoan Hawkins jumps to the music during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky defensive back Taj Dodson is helped off the field during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask makes a pass before getting tackled during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky linebacker Kash Daniel runs off the field during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky quarterback Sawyer Smith lines up a pass during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops walks across the field during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky players take down Florida running back Lamical Perine during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask runs the ball in for a touchdown during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke expresses frustration on the sideline during the game against Florida on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Chase Phillips | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops walks off the field after the UK vs Florida football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Florida won 29-21. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats defensive lineman Joshua Paschal (4) and offensive lineman coach John Schlarman walk off the field after the UK vs Florida football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Florida won 29-21. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) walks off the field after the UK vs Florida football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Florida won 29-21. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Florida head coach Dan Mullen is interviewed following the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
PHOTOS: UK football suffers a tough loss to No. 9 Florida 29-21
1 of 57
A young fan looks up at UK’s mascot during Cat Walk before the UK vs Florida football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Michael Clubb
A young fan cheers into her CATS megaphone during Cat Walk prior to the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
The UK football team approaches Cat Walk with a police escort during Cat Walk before the UK vs Florida football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Michael Clubb
UK inside linebackers coach Jon Sumrall’s daughter high fives fans during Cat Walk before the UK vs Florida football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Michael Clubb
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. high fives fans during Cat Walk before the UK vs Florida football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Michael Clubb
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Terry Wilson (3) walks out for the coin toss during the UK vs Florida football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Florida won 29-21. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Michael Clubb
Kentucky linebacker Kash Daniel lines up against Florida wide receiver Josh Hammond during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks carries the ball during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Florida wide receiver Freddie Swain catches the ball and scores a touchdown during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky wide receiver Josh Ali is knocked off his feet during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. (3) runs the ball down field during the UK vs Florida football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Florida won 29-21. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Michael Clubb
Kentucky quarterback Sawyer Smith hands off the ball to running back AJ Rose during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky Wildcats running back AJ Rose (10) pushes through the Florida defense during the UK vs Florida football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Florida won 29-21. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Michael Clubb
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Ahmad Wagner (14) goes up for the ball during the UK vs Florida football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Florida won 29-21. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Michael Clubb
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Ahmad Wagner (14) falls down and catches the ball for a UK touchdown during the UK vs Florida football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Florida won 29-21. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Michael Clubb
Kentucky fans cheer during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky wide receiver Ahmad Wagner celebrates a touchdown during the game against Florida on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Chase Phillips | Staff
Chase Phillips
The Kentucky basketball team poses for a photo during the game against Florida on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Chase Phillips | Staff
Chase Phillips
Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Taj Dodson (30) celebrates after an interception during the UK vs Florida football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Florida won 29-21. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Michael Clubb
Kentucky fans cheer during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke carries the ball during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky tight end Drew Schlegel is taken down by Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
The sun sets over Kroger Field during the UK vs Florida football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Florida won 29-21. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Michael Clubb
Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke nearly scores during the game against Florida on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Chase Phillips | Staff
Chase Phillips
Kentucky quarterback Sawyer Smith calls out a play during the game against Florida on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Chase Phillips | Staff
Chase Phillips
Kentucky Wildcats tight end Keaton Upshaw (88) signal for a touchdown during the UK vs Florida football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Florida won 29-21. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Michael Clubb
Kentucky quarterback Sawyer Smith celebrates a touchdown during the game against Florida on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Chase Phillips | Staff
Chase Phillips
Kentucky defensive back Brandin Echols fights for the football during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky quarterback Walker Wood takes down a Florida player during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. celebrates a play during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky running back AJ Rose runs downfield during the game against Florida on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Chase Phillips | Staff
Chase Phillips
Kentucky running back AJ Rose runs the ball during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Sawyer Smith (12) runs the ball out of bounds during the UK vs Florida football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Florida won 29-21. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Michael Clubb
Kentucky running back AJ Rose falls to the turf during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky Wildcats running back Kavosiey Smoke (20) runs through a hole during the UK vs Florida football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Florida won 29-21. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Michael Clubb
Kentucky dance team member performs during the game against Florida on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Chase Phillips | Staff
Chase Phillips
Kentucky tight end Keaton Upshaw catches a touchdown during the game against Florida on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Chase Phillips | Staff
Chase Phillips
Kentucky Wildcats tight end Keaton Upshaw (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the UK vs Florida football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Florida won 29-21. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Michael Clubb
UK mascot Scratch holds an inflatable alligator during the UK vs Florida football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Florida won 29-21. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Michael Clubb
Kentucky running back AJ Rose carries the ball down the field during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky defensive lineman Davoan Hawkins jumps to the music during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Fans in the student section cheer on Kentucky during the game against Florida on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Chase Phillips | Staff
Chase Phillips
Kentucky and Florida players line up during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky defensive back Taj Dodson is helped off the field during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask makes a pass before getting tackled during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky linebacker Kash Daniel runs off the field during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky quarterback Sawyer Smith lines up a pass during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops walks across the field during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky players take down Florida running back Lamical Perine during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
during the game against Florida on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Chase Phillips | Staff
Chase Phillips
Kentucky cheerleader performs during the game against Florida on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Chase Phillips | Staff
Chase Phillips
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask runs the ball in for a touchdown during the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke expresses frustration on the sideline during the game against Florida on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Chase Phillips | Staff
Chase Phillips
Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops walks off the field after the UK vs Florida football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Florida won 29-21. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Michael Clubb
Kentucky Wildcats defensive lineman Joshua Paschal (4) and offensive lineman coach John Schlarman walk off the field after the UK vs Florida football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Florida won 29-21. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Michael Clubb
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) walks off the field after the UK vs Florida football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Florida won 29-21. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Michael Clubb
Florida head coach Dan Mullen is interviewed following the game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky lost 29-21. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff