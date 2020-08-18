UK and Nike Unveil Uniforms

UK, in partnership with Nike, unveil a new graphic identity, secondary logo and uniforms during a press conference at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Ky. on Friday, February 5, 2016. Photo by Michael Reaves | Staff.

Mark Stoops and company have gained another recruit from the state of Michigan.

In the whirlwind afternoon of football schedules being released, three-star cornerback Maxwell Hairston announced his commitment to the Cats.

Minutes before he was due to announce his decision, the West Bloomfield product shared a graphic on his Instagram story saying his recruitment had come down to Minnesota and Purdue. But it was all a rouse, as Hairston posted a video on Twitter saying he'd be joining the Wildcats.

Recruited by defensive backs coach Steve Clinksdale, Hairston is Kentucky's second cornerback of the 2021 class. Fellow three-star recruit Adrian Huey, who committed to UK last month, was the first.

Hairston is the sixth defensive player committed for the Wildcats' 2021 squad, and the 15th overall.

Tags