Mark Stoops and company have gained another recruit from the state of Michigan.
In the whirlwind afternoon of football schedules being released, three-star cornerback Maxwell Hairston announced his commitment to the Cats.
Minutes before he was due to announce his decision, the West Bloomfield product shared a graphic on his Instagram story saying his recruitment had come down to Minnesota and Purdue. But it was all a rouse, as Hairston posted a video on Twitter saying he'd be joining the Wildcats.
My main focus is to remain focused...#COMMITTED🤍 pic.twitter.com/WU5skvDJnV— 𝙈𝙖𝙭𝙬𝙚𝙡𝙡 𝙒. 𝙃𝙖𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙣 ¹ᵏ (@MHairston22) August 17, 2020
Recruited by defensive backs coach Steve Clinksdale, Hairston is Kentucky's second cornerback of the 2021 class. Fellow three-star recruit Adrian Huey, who committed to UK last month, was the first.
Hairston is the sixth defensive player committed for the Wildcats' 2021 squad, and the 15th overall.
It’s Up!😼#COMMITTED💙 pic.twitter.com/w3brsRweEc— 𝙈𝙖𝙭𝙬𝙚𝙡𝙡 𝙒. 𝙃𝙖𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙣 ¹ᵏ (@MHairston22) August 17, 2020