It's safe to say that we're fully immersed in the Name, Image and Likeness era.
We've seen everything from Alabama quarterback Bryce Young reportedly making nearly a million dollars, to Tennessee State's commit Hercy Miller signing a multi-million dollar sponsorship deal with Web Apps America; now, it's time for Kentucky to get in on the action.
Kentucky guard Davion Mintz joined the party as well, wasting little time signing a shoe deal with Reebok, the first of it's kind for a University of Kentucky athlete, he announced on his Instagram story.
Kentucky guard Davion Mintz has partnered with Reebok, per his Instagram story.First public shoe deal for a UK basketball player of the NIL era pic.twitter.com/EFlQ7efvx1— Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) July 23, 2021
"[Kentucky players have] also taken on NIL, but haven’t just done great deals as individuals. They’re also doing things collectively, coming together to make sure that all players benefit," Kentucky head coach John Calipari said on Twitter. "They’ve used the @KentuckyMBB brand and have achieved significant numbers in a short amount of time."
This deal will not allow Mintz to wear Reebok apparel and/or shoes during games as Kentucky's NIL laws state that athletes may not wear competing brands. With Kentucky being a Nike school, the deal will be expected to be an off the court partnership.
Not only does Mintz have this shoe deal locked down, he's also been active on Cameo, giving his fans video messages for 25 dollars. He's one player that seems to have taken full advantage of the new rules for his final season.
That doesn't mean he's the only one, however, as several other Kentucky men's basketball players have signed deals as well. Kellan Grady partnered with iSlide to produce UK sandals, Dontaie Allen signed a clothing deal with The Players Trunk and Keion Brooks signed with Pro Camps U and G3 College for basketball camps and events, to name a few.
"They all know that their brand and value will ultimately be decided between the white lines!" Calipari said. "That has always been the case here and it’s why our players have earned $3 billion in NBA contracts. The brand will always be WINNING!"