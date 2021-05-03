Kentucky guard Davion Mintz announced Monday afternoon that he has put his name into the NBA Draft.
Mintz, however, will leave the possibility of returning to UK next season open as per NCAA rule, he has the option to sign with an agent and make his decision by July 7.
“These last two months for my family and I have been filled with a lot of reflection and a lot of personal evaluation," Mintz said. "I have spent a lot of time reflecting on this past season at Kentucky, a truly unique and unforgettable experience, while also trying to figure out what the next step is for me and my career. My ultimate dream has always been to play at the professional level. I believe at some point, whether that is now or down the road, that is where I will be. Figuring out when that time is right while weighing my love for Kentucky and thinking about the possibilities of next season has not been easy, and to be fully honest and transparent, I have not come to a decision yet of what I will ultimately do.”
“However, at this point in time, I believe it is in my best interest to officially submit my name for the 2021 NBA Draft to test the waters and go through a proper evaluation period. I am looking forward to the process and I am going into this stage in the decision-making process with an open mind. I appreciate the support and honesty Coach Cal and the staff have shown me throughout this decision and I want to thank Big Blue Nation for your love and your patience as I take this next step."
Averaging 11.5 points per game with a 37.8 percent clip from beyond the arc, Mintz led Kentucky last season with 288 total points, 56 three-pointers and 77 assists.
Mintz is the fifth Wildcat from last season to declare for the 2021 NBA Draft, joining Brandon Boston Jr., Olivier Sarr, Isaiah Jackson and the late Terrence Clarke. Jackson has also left the possibility of returning to Kentucky next season open as well.
“I am in total support of Davion testing the waters to find out what his options are based on how he finished the year," UK head coach John Calipari said. "He is doing the right thing by taking his time with his decision, going through the workouts and evaluations, and really getting all the information out there that is afforded to him through the NBA Draft process.”
“From his leadership to his shooting to how much he improved over the course of the season, I really enjoyed coaching Davion this last season. I really believe if our team had been better and got into the NCAA Tournament somehow, his path would be clearer. As I told his mom and dad, he is a young man I could coach for 10 years. Whatever he ultimately decides, he has a bright future ahead of him."
The 2021 NBA Draft is set to take place on July 29.