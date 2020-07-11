Matthew Mitchell and staff have had tremendous success in recruiting through the transfer portal over the past few months, but now have one member heading out of Lexington.
Now-sophomore forward Deasia Merrill is transferring from the Cats. A tweet from the Kentucky Women’s Basketball twitter announced the move.
Deasia Merrill has decided to transfer from the Kentucky women's basketball program. We will do whatever we can to help her during this process and wish her the best in the future. Deasia will always find support and love from everyone in our program.— Kentucky WBB (@KentuckyWBB) June 29, 2020
Merrill was the 66th-ranked player in the class of 2019 by ESPN, coming in as the 8th best at her position. She did not register any playing time with Kentucky due to a torn ACL in her right knee, which occurred prior to Big Blue Madness and the season itself.
Merrill was a three-time First-Team All-State selection by the Atlanta Journal Constitution while starring at Villa Rica High School in Georgia. She was the Class 5A Player of the Year her senior season, recording an incredible line of 25.6 points, 15.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game.