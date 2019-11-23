Two UK players dive after a live fumble during the University of Kentucky vs. UT Martin football game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 50-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
From the very first snap until the end of the game, Kentucky football’s defense was in control.
Kentucky shutdown the University of Tennessee at Martin Skyhawks’ offense at Kroger Field on Saturday afternoon in a blowout 50-7 victory on a wet, soggy, chilly field in front of a sparse yet vocal fanbase.
The Wildcats’ defense played with an emphatic lights-out performance, limiting the Skyhawks to just 204 yards of total offense, -12 rushing yards and a season-low seven points – the second time UK has allowed such few points this year.
12 rushing yards are the fewest allowed against any UK opponent so far this season. The 204 yards allowed overall are just six yards shy of the team’s season-low 198 yards allowed against Vanderbilt last week. UK head coach Mark Stoops says that his defense has been picking up momentum as of late and taking advantage.
“I think if you watched us lately, we’ve been playing fairly solid defense. And so, I think we’re just trying to continue to build on the good things we’ve been doing,” Stoops said. “Brad’s [White] been doing a really solid job, good job and all the coaches have.”
A young fan gets excited for Cat Walk before the University of Kentucky vs. UT Martin football game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 50-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops high fives a fan during Cat Walk before the University of Kentucky vs. UT Martin football game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 50-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
A young fan holds out their hand during Cat Walk before the University of Kentucky vs. UT Martin football game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 50-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) high fives a fan during Cat Walk before the University of Kentucky vs. UT Martin football game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 50-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
A member of the University of Kentucky band performs before kickoff during the University of Kentucky vs. UT Martin football game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Photo by Rick Childress | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) walks up for the coin toss before the University of Kentucky vs. UT Martin football game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 50-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats defensive end T.J. Carter (90) celebrates after a sack during the University of Kentucky vs. UT Martin football game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 50-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats nose tackle Quinton Bohanna (95) and Kentucky Wildcats defensive end T.J. Carter (90) celebrate after a sack during the University of Kentucky vs. UT Martin football game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 50-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
UK’s defense takes down a UT Martin player during the University of Kentucky vs. UT Martin football game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 50-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats running back AJ Rose (10) runs in the end zone for a touchdown during the University of Kentucky vs. UT Martin football game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 50-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Jordan Wright (15) sacks UT Martin quarterback John Bachus during the University of Kentucky vs. UT Martin football game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. UK defeated UT Martin 50-7. Photo by Rick Childress | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Jordan Wright (15) and Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Jalen Geiger (34) sack UT Martin’s quarterback during the University of Kentucky vs. UT Martin football game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 50-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Two UK players dive after a live fumble during the University of Kentucky vs. UT Martin football game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 50-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Allen Dailey Jr. (89) goes for the ball while UTM redshirt sophomore safety Takeem Young intercepts the ball during the University of Kentucky vs. UT Martin football game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 50-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) waits for the snap during the University of Kentucky vs. UT Martin football game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 50-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) and Kentucky Wildcats offensive lineman Naasir Watkins (66) celebrates after a UK touchdown during the University of Kentucky vs. UT Martin football game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 50-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats defensive lineman Marquan McCall (50) celebrates after a play during the University of Kentucky vs. UT Martin football game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 50-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats running back AJ Rose (10) gets tackled during the University of Kentucky vs. UT Martin football game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 50-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) and Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Bryce Oliver (85) celebrate after a UK touchdown during the University of Kentucky vs. UT Martin football game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 50-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Sawyer Smith (12) takes the snap during the University of Kentucky vs. UT Martin football game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 50-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats running back Christopher Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the University of Kentucky vs. UT Martin football game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 50-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats place kicker Matt Ruffolo (96) runs up to kick a field goal during the University of Kentucky vs. UT Martin football game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 50-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Walker Wood (17) hands the ball off during the University of Kentucky vs. UT Martin football game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 50-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats running back Travis Tisdale (33) and Kentucky Wildcats defensive lineman Marquan McCall (50) pose for a photo after the University of Kentucky vs. UT Martin football game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 50-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) answers questions from a reporter after the University of Kentucky vs. UT Martin football game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Photo by Rick Childress | Staff
A member of the University of Kentucky band performs before kickoff during the University of Kentucky vs. UT Martin football game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Photo by Rick Childress | Staff
UT-Martin has a bad snap and is recovered by UK for a touchdown during the game against UT-Martin on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Lexington, Ky. Photo by Chase Phillips | Staff
Quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. fakes a handoff to running back Christian Rodgriguez Jr. during the game against UT-Martin on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Lexington, Ky. Photo by Chase Phillips | Staff
Quarterback Lynn Bowden celebrates a touchdown during the game against UT-Martin on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Lexington, Ky. Photo by Chase Phillips | Staff
DE T.J. Carter and LB Jamin Davis celebrate an interception during the game against UT-Martin on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Lexington, Ky. Photo by Chase Phillips | Staff
Fans sit in the cold rain during the University of Kentucky vs. UT Martin football game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 50-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Things went haywire right from the start for the Skyhawks. On the game’s first snap, Skyhawks’ center Austin Newsom snapped the ball way over the head of quarterback John Bachus III and into the end zone. Bachus recovered the ball and heaved it before he was called for intentional grounding. That led to a safety, giving UK an early 2-0 lead.
The Skyhawks’ (7-5, 6-2 OVC) misfortunes only doubled from there. Newsom again snapped the ball above the head of Bachus and into the end zone for anyone’s taking. Safety Yusuf Corker, coming off of his first career interception last week, recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown, increasing the Cats’ lead 9-0.
Misery and cold rain fell over the Skyhawks’ offense for the remainder of the game. Kentucky forced six straight punts up until halftime as the Cats led 29-0. Outside linebacker Jamar “Boogie” Watson says that the first two scores seemed to generate momentum, opening up the door for Lynn Bowden and company to provide some wreckage.
“When you get a safety, it helps your mojo out to know that we can keep dominating.” Watson said. “We didn’t like the way we’ve played against previous FCS opponents. We got to the quarterback pretty well and that’s been our focus all season.”
Watson’s sack helped break down Bachus’ short-lived pocket throughout the night. The Cats totaled a season-high 11 tackles-for-loss and six sacks on Bachus and his eventual replacement, Dresser Winn, along with three forced fumbles, two of which the Cats recovered. Calvin Taylor and Josh Paschal each had a game-high 1.5 sacks. Taylor, named SEC Defensive Player of Week back on Oct. 28, leads the team in sacks this year with 7.5 and says that his consistent technique improvements have helped him garner recent success.
“We’re just working that burst and that’s something we’ve been emphasizing lately in practice like the takedown right when you get to the quarterback. Because, earlier in the year, we had a lot of pressures and we couldn’t really close it down,” Taylor said.
Several other young studs like J.J Weaver, KD McDaniel and Jared Casey among many others got to see playing time during the course of the blowout. Linebacker Jamin Davis, filling in for the injured DeAndre Square, led the team in tackles for the second straight week with six and had a goal line interception just six seconds into the third quarter.
“It’s what we expected form Jamin today. It took him a little bit to get to full speed again. But he’s shown that he’s gonna be a contributor this season and in seasons to come,” White said.
Now bowl eligible with a regular season finale against in-state rival Louisville Cardinals at Kroger Field looming just a week away, the Cats (6-5, 3-5 SEC) showed they have depth from both young freshmen and veteran standouts. That’s something they’ll need against a Cardinals team that’s averaging nearly 438 yards per game.