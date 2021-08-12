Freshman wide receiver Dekel Crowdus was injured at practice Thursday afternoon during Fall camp practice, according to Cats Illustrated manager Justin Rowland.
The extend of the injury is not known at this time, as tests are being done now to determine the seriousness.
The Lexington-native was poised to have a significant role in this year's Kentucky program, filling in the holes at wide out that were missing during the 2020 season. He's been working to become a true SEC wide receiver over the off-season.
“Coach (Corey Edmond) and I have been putting the work in to get faster and stronger to build up extra, top-end speed. Since I got here, I’ve put on 15 pounds. Speed wise, I’ve been getting faster and faster. I’m working harder and harder every day.”
Crowdus was one of Kentucky's highest recruited commits this past season, who ranked as a four-star and No. 3 player overall in the state. He was reported as having a productive Fall camp before coming down with the injury Thursday afternoon.
While the extend is unknown at the moment, Kentucky has already had three players with season-ending injuries so far: Clevan Thomas, Keaton Upshaw and D'Eryk Jackson.