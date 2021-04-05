The freshman guard will enter his name in the transfer portal, he announced in an interview with 247 Sports.
"I am thankful for the opportunity I had to play basketball at the University of Kentucky. I am also very thankful for the coaching staff as they provided an experience that contributed to my development in this game I love," Askew said.
Askew started 20 games for the Wildcats this season, averaging 6.5 points per game and 2.9 assists throughout the year as point guard.He was ranked No. 26 in the ESPN 100 rankings, reclassifying to the 2020 class after committing to the Wildcats in October of 2019.
"My teammates will be my friends forever and I appreciate how they pushed me day in and day out to get better," Askew said. "With that being said, it will be part of my growth in this game to explore a new opportunity and enter the transfer portal."