After entering the transfer portal last Monday, Kentucky’s former point guard has found a new home.
Devin Askew has decided to take his talents to Austin and join the University of Texas, according to Travis Branham of 247Sports. Askew did not send out a commitment tweet of his own confirming the move, but did retweet Branham’s disclosing the news.
Kentucky transfer Devin Askew has committed to Texas, he tells @247Sports.Huge pickup for Chris Beard and the new Longhorn staff. || Story: https://t.co/qhNgFiukBU pic.twitter.com/LOvlDPvNXy— Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) April 13, 2021
Askew committed to Kentucky on Oct. 17, 2019 over the likes of Louisville, Arizona, Arkansas and Kansas, among others. He was originally part of the 2021 Wildcat recruiting class, but graduated early from high school, which enabled him to reclassify and come to Lexington with the 2020 group.
The Sacramento, CA native recorded 12 points and four assists in his collegiate debut against Morehead State, kicking off the season on a high note just like Kentucky did itself. But his role waned near the end of the year. After starting 20 of UK’s first 22 games, he found himself relegated to bench duty for the final three games, playing his three lowest minute totals in those outings.
With the addition of Kellan Grady, the expected return of Davion Mintz and anticipated addition of another guard from the transfer portal – the Cats have been in discussions with a number of different players – it was unlikely for Askew’s playing time to reverse course. His father told Kentucky Sports Radio back in March that his son would not be transferring from Lexington, but that was prior to Grady joining the roster.
After reclassification, Askew was 247Sports' No. 37 overall recruit of the 2020 class. The 247Sports Composite (an average compiled from the top recruiting services) had him as the 32nd overall prospect. Both lists had him as the seventh best guard and seventh best player from California.
He joins a Longhorn team that earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and was a popular Final Four selection, but fell in the first round to No. 14 seed Abilene Christian. Now former head coach Shaka Smart departed for Marquette before the NCAA Tournament had concluded, opening the door for Texas to lure rival Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard out of Lubbock.
Beard will look to lead the Longhorns to the NCAA Championship game like he did the Red Raiders back in 2019. Askew is the first addition to his Texas roster.