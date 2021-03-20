No. 9 Kentucky handled business on Saturday, sweeping Dayton in a doubleheader to improve to 23-2 on the season. Coming off a close win vs Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday, the Cats got back to work and outscored the Flyers 6-2 on the afternoon.
Game one was slow and sluggish game; neither team would score more than one run in a single inning. Despite that, Kentucky – as usual – jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after two innings. This was thanks to an RBI from both junior Tatum Spangler and standout freshman Erin Coffel.
After being held scoreless for three straight innings, the Wildcats put one final run on the board when senior Mallory Peyton homered into left field. Kentucky won game one 3-1.
As always in low scoring games, the pitchers shine and that was no different today. In her third start of the season, Tatum Spangler continued her winning ways, recording two strikeouts and only allowing three hits to move to 3-0 as a starter this season.
Game two of the doubleheader was yet another low scoring affair. Fifth year senior Autumn Humes showed out yet again, moving to 10-1 on the season as a starting pitcher. She notched nine strikeouts and allowed only six hits through seven innings in the circle.
Kentucky, unlike most games this season, started out slow as they trailed 1-0 after the top of the third, but that one run allowed in the third sparked the team to three runs and a shutout the rest of the way.
All three of Kentucky’s runs would come in the bottom of the third inning, thanks to RBIs from senior Mallory Peyton, junior Renee Abernathy, and freshman Erin Coffel. Kentucky finished with a familiar final score, winning 3-1 yet again for the sweep on the day.
Kentucky now turns their attention to a mid-week matchup in Bowling Green, where it faces off with Western Kentucky. The game is a make up being played this week due to a weather delay this past Wednesday.
After Western Kentucky, the Cats will have yet another huge SEC test when they host their first conference opponent of the season in No. 3 Alabama, who is 23-2 themselves.
Kentucky’s series vs Alabama will be available to watch on national television. Game two is on ESPN2 Saturday, Mar. 27, while the series finale on Sunday, Mar. 28, will be on SEC Network.