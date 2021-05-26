No. 1 Liam Draxl is headed to the NCAA Tennis Championships final four.
After having to overcome three consecutive first-set losses, the sophomore out of Newmarket, Ontario would switch up his strategy for his quarterfinals matchup against Central Florida’s Gabriel Decamps, the No. 8 seed in the singles draw.
Decamps, a junior out of Sao Paulo, Brazil, is the first Knight in program history to qualify for the NCAA Singles Championship multiple times as well as earn multiple All-American honors, providing yet another tough test for Draxl.
After each player held serve the entire way through, it would take a tiebreak to decide who would gain the early edge. Fourteen points later, Draxl secured the first set after a 26-shot rally ended with an errant Decamps volley.
The Canadian wouldn't look back on Wednesday, as Draxl won the final four games of the second set, avoiding a third set for the first time in the tournament, winning the match 7-6 (8-6), 6-1, cruising his way into the semi-finals.
Draxl is the first Wildcat to make it past the quarterfinals in the singles draw since 2012, when Eric Quigley made a run all the way to the championship.
The only man standing between Draxl and a shot at the title is Florida’s Sam Riffice, the No. 6 seed in the tourney. The match will begin at 12:00 p.m. E.T. at the USTA National Campus in Orlando.