Former Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran is returning to the program in an off-the-field role as a special assistant to the head coach, UK head coach Mark Stoops announced.
“I’m grateful to have somebody with the experience of Eddie Gran rejoining our program in a different capacity,” Stoops said. “Eddie has a wealth of experience in many different areas. He will be an asset to me and our program.”
Gran, who was hired in 2016 and last served as the offensive coordinator for UK in 2020, was also the team’s assistant head coach of the offense and running backs coach.
“Why would I come back? It’s simple. I love Kentucky. I love working with Coach Stoops and I want to be a positive role model in these young men’s lives,” Gran said. “I am excited to have the opportunity to return to this program and help any way I can. This place is special and it’s where I want to work and finish out my career.”
Gran was a running backs coach throughout the SEC, including stops at Ole Miss, Auburn and Tennessee. In 2010, Gran landed his first offensive coordinator position at Florida State, where he stayed until 2012, leaving for the same position at Cincinnati. In 2016, he left Cincinnati to return to the SEC at Kentucky.
On Dec. 6, 2020, Gran was fired from his position at Kentucky.
Less than a year later, Stoops is reuniting with his former offensive coordinator.