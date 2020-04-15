Kentucky sophomore EJ Montgomery has officially declared for the NBA Draft.
The 6-foot-10 forward "tested the waters" after his freshman season in 2018-2019, but will now enter his name in the draft and sign with an agent, forgoing his remaining college eligibility.
“The circumstances were unfortunate, but I am thankful that I was able to play for a great coach and coaching staff and compete every day in practice and in games to challenge myself to become a better all-around player," Montgomery said.
“With that being said, I have decided to take the next step in my career and chase after my ultimate dream and declare for the NBA Draft. I would like to thank Coach Cal and the entire coaching staff for giving me this opportunity and challenging me to become a better player and a better young man. Also, my brothers for the grind and always having my back. I would like to thank my family and friends for all their support through this experience. And lastly, I would like to thank you, BBN!”
Montgomery made 25 starts as a Wildcat this past season and averaged 6.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.
“At 6-10 with perimeter skills, athleticism and an ability to block shots, someone is going to get a big-time prospect with EJ,” UK head coach John Calipari said in a press release. “His skill set is where the game is going. EJ has always had those tools, but what I’m so proud of is how he progressed, not only through his two seasons here but especially the last month of the season.
The sophomore also totaled 31 blocks, 12 steals and 17 assists. He's the fifth UK player this offseason to announce his deparature for the draft, joining freshman Tyrese Maxey, sophomores Immanuel Quickley and Ashton Hagans and junior Nick Richards.
With the departure of Kahlil Whitney back in January (who also recently announced he'll enter his name in the draft), Johnny Juzang's transfer to UCLA and graduate transfer Nate Sestina out of college eligibility, the Cats will return just one of its nine scholarship players this next season. That player is forward Keion Brooks, while Kentucky will also return Dontaie Allen.