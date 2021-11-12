Kentucky football has added yet another three-star recruit from the class of 2022 on Friday morning.
Defensive back Elijah Reed from Louisville, Kentucky announced his commitment to UK via Twitter. Reed is the 17th addition to the class for the Wildcats and the fifth from the Bluegrass.
According to 24/7 Sports, Reed is the 13th best player in Kentucky from the class of 2022, coming in as the 83rd best corner nationwide.
Reed recently finished his final season for Pleasure Ridge Park High School in Louisville, having earned a three-star ranking by 24/7 Sports and Rivals for his performance. Reed chose to opt-in to the extra year of high school eligibility offered to all athletes, following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reed, who received his offer in late July, is the second athlete, alongside five-star tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin, to commit to Kentucky after training at Aspirations Gym, furthering the connection between the entities.
“Huge thanks to [Aspirations Gym] for taking a chance on me,” Reed said in his commitment announcement.
Kentucky was far from the only school recruiting the defensive back, following his second senior season, with Reed choosing the Cats over the likes of Utah, Purdue, West Virginia, and Illinois.