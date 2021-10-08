Erin Toller has been dismissed from the Kentucky women's basketball team, head coach Kyra Elzy announced Friday.
Toller's dismissal is due to not upholding the standards of the program.
“We hold our players to a high standard at Kentucky,” Elzy said. “Unfortunately, Erin was not consistently meeting those standards, so she has been dismissed from the program. We wish Erin and her family nothing but the best moving forward.”
Toller appeared in just five games as a freshman last season, scoring just 11 points in those five games.
According to a news release, UK will have no further comment on the dismissal.