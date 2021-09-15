John Calipari’s 2022 recruiting class keeps on rolling.
Chris Livingston, a six-foot-six Akron, Ohio native announced his commitment to Kentucky on Wednesday night, picking the Wildcats over Georgetown and Tennessee State. Livingston’s commitment now gives the ‘Cats the number one recruiting class in 2022.
Livingston is listed as the No. 6 overall recruit in the nation, according to 247 Sports. He joins five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe, the No. 1 recruit in the country, and five-star point guard Skyy Clark, the No. 13 overall player (247 Sports).
Kentucky extended an offer to Livingston back on May 18th, followed by an official visit on June 18th. His recruitment had been quiet up until the last few weeks, as rumors started to circulate that Livingston was narrowing down his decision. It was announced last week that Memphis, who were once the favorites to land Livingston, were no longer recruiting the prospect — pointing all signs towards a Kentucky commitment.
Livingston’s size and versatility will provide an immediate impact on Calipari’s roster next season, as his frame allows him to play down low, while his guard skills translate at the wing position. Livingston’s length makes him a multi-positional defender. Not to mention the fact he can score as well, averaging 31.1 points per game his junior season at Buchtel High School in Akron.
Through three prospects, the ‘Cats have already accumulated an extremely talented 2022 class — and Calipari may not be done yet.