Kentucky has their point guard.
The No. 12 prospect in ESPN’s 2021 basketball recruiting rankings, and previously the nation’s top unsigned point guard, TyTy Washington committed to Kentucky Wednesday night, he announced on his Instagram live.
Washington committed to the Wildcats over Arizona, Kansas and LSU. He recently opened his recruiting process back up after decommitting from Creighton on March 11.
Jai Lucas, along with newly signed assistant coach Ron ‘Chin’ Coleman were Washington’s lead recruiters; Coleman attempted to bring Washington to Illinois before making the jump to UK.
With the commitment, Kentucky’s 2021 recruiting class jumped from No. 30 to No. 7 in the nation, according to Rivals.
The 6-foot-3 Phoenix, AZ native recently competed in the 2021 Iverson Classic last weekend came away as the winner of the three-point shootout; an exciting prospect following Kentucky’s poor performance from beyond the arc last season.
Washington’s everything John Calipari looks for in a point guard; a productive guard with size and length who can not only score, but create plays with his vision and passing skills who spreads the court with his deep ball with physicality helps him finish at the rim. He’s someone who can make an immediate impact on Kentucky’s roster next season.
Washington will join fellow commits Damion Collins and Bryce Hopkins in Lexington next season along with transfers Kellan Grady, CJ Fredrick and Oscar Tshiebwe on Coach Cal’s squad.