Former Auburn backup quarterback Joey Gatewood has announced via Twitter that he'll be transferring to Kentucky.
I’ll be transferring to the University of Kentucky. #Wildcats pic.twitter.com/4oYzRl8WoN— Joey Gatewood (@Joey1gatewood) December 5, 2019
Gatewood, a former top-50 prospect out of high school, played in seven games for the Tigers this season. The 6-foot-5, 237-pound quarterback went 5-for-7 for 54 yards and two touchdowns in 2019. He also rushed for 148 yards on 29 carries and three touchdowns.
ESPN rated Gatewood the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback and No. 36 overall player in the 2018 recruiting class. Because of NCAA rules, he'll most likely sit out the 2020 season and have two years of eligibility starting in 2021.