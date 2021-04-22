WKYT has confirmed that former Kentucky men's basketball player Terrence Clarke passed away in a car accident in Los Angeles earlier this evening. He was 19 years old.
We are devastated to learn of our own Terrence Clarke's tragic passing. Our hearts are heavy for Terrence, his family and all of us who loved him.https://t.co/u81DDOszPa— Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) April 23, 2021
"I am absolutely gutted and sick tonight,” Kentucky head coach John Calipari said in a university press release. “A young person who we all love has just lost his life too soon, one with all of his dreams and hopes ahead of him. Terrence Clarke was a beautiful kid, someone who owned the room with his personality, smile and joy. People gravitated to him, and to hear we have lost him is just hard for all of us to comprehend right now. We are all in shock."
"Terrence’s teammates and brothers loved him and are absolutely devastated. They know we are here for them for whatever they need," Cal continued. “I am on my way to Los Angeles to be with his mother and his brother to help wherever I can. This will be a difficult period for all those who know and love Terrence, and I would ask that everyone take a moment tonight to say a prayer for Terrence and his family. May he rest in peace.”
I am absolutely gutted and sick tonight. I ask that everyone take a moment tonight to say a prayer for Terrence Clarke and his family. May he Rest In Peace. https://t.co/a1E1gysxxi pic.twitter.com/1unTygk4Tt— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) April 23, 2021
"We are stunned by this sudden, heartbreaking tragedy," Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart said in the release. "Terrence was a young man who was so full of life and so full of promise. We hurt and grieve with his family, his friends, and his teammates and coaches, and our prayers are with all of them in this unimaginable loss."
WKYT reports that Clarke and former teammate B.J. Boston were leaving a workout when the crash occurred at 2:10 p.m. Pacific Time. According to the report, Boston was in the car behind Clarke, and Clarke died on the way to the hospital. WKYT confirmed the news with the Valley Traffic Division of Los Angeles Police.
My heart is extremely heavy right now! 🥺 HUG YOUR LOVED ONES! Prayers up to my man Terrence Clarke’s Family! ❤️ MUCH LOVE BRO! #riptclarke— Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) April 23, 2021
Clarke suited up in the Blue and White for eight games in 2020-21 after coming to Lexington as a consensus top-ten prospect. He was limited to seven games of non-conference action and an appearance versus Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament due to an ankle injury.
The injury had a major impact on his production over his final two contests. In his five injury-free outings at the beginning of the season, Clarke put up averages of 13.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
The Brewster Academy product and Boston native declared for the NBA Draft on Mar. 19, describing his experience at Kentucky - wearing the uniform and playing in front of BBN - as a "lifelong dream" and "privilege".
I’m truly at a loss for words. My heart hurts right now💔 😭— Skyy Clark (@skyyclark) April 23, 2021
He revealed yesterday on Twitter that he signed with the Klutch Sports Group as his agency. Founded by Rich Paul, the group represents LeBron James and former UK players Anthony Davis, Eric Bledsoe and John Wall, among others.
Rich Paul: “We are saddened and devastated by the tragic loss of Terrence Clarke. He was an incredible, hard-working young man. He was excited for what was ahead of him and ready to fulfill his dreams..." https://t.co/YLZb0fSSV8— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 23, 2021
The news of Clarke's passing has led to an outpouring of emotion on social media from teammates, friends and basketball figures alike:
Terrence Clarke was my first ever interview in this business back in 2016. We built a tight relationship, he called after every single offer and always asked me how he can get better.An elite competitor, a winner, and more importantly an amazing friend.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) April 23, 2021
Rest In Peace Terrence Clarke Keep the Clarke family in your prayers 🙏🏾 https://t.co/I0nkTbEDIu— JJJ (@jarenjacksonjr) April 23, 2021
Condolences to Terrence Clarke’s family. He had a bright future ahead but had already made a huge impact off the court in the City of Boston. RIP TC 💚 pic.twitter.com/xsfL1KZg7n— Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 23, 2021
Damn. RIP Terrence Clarke 🙏🏾— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 23, 2021
No way— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 23, 2021
Rest In Peace Terrence Clarke 🙏🏽😢 absolutely devastating to say the least— Cassius Stanley (@cassius_stanley) April 23, 2021
Life ain’t fair!! Dis one hurt 💔🕊— James Bouknight (@jam3s210) April 23, 2021
Tell the people you love, you love them! Cherish every moment you get with them. Every single one. 🕊— James Bouknight (@jam3s210) April 23, 2021
19-years-old NBA Draft and future ahead of him... go apologize to anyone you’re holding a grudge with and tell your loved ones you love them #TerrenceClarke— Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) April 23, 2021
RIP Terrence Clarke, no way bro. I spent some time w/this man in the gym - his mother was so lovely, so proud of her son. He was working so hard and was especially humble. I loved getting to know him and his journey. T-Clarke had the whole world at his fingertips. This isn’t fair— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 23, 2021
My family & I extend our deepest sympathies & condolences to the family of Terrence Clarke. Praying for his teammates, coaches & the entire UK basketball community during this unimaginable loss.— Chris Mack (@CoachChrisMack) April 23, 2021
There will always be days like this ... You just pray that they never come— Jai Lucas (@CoachJLuc) April 23, 2021
Rest Easy Terrence Clarke😞🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/yyAgoEIhcT— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 23, 2021
This Terrence Clarke news is heartbreaking. RIP young Legend 🙏🏿— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 23, 2021
I keep hoping this isn’t real. Heartbroken isn’t even the word. Terrence Clarke was one of the funniest, kindest kids I’ve ever known. He was always smiling & would light up any room. Only 19 years young & so close to fulfilling his dreams 💔Rest easy T. Life just isn’t fair. pic.twitter.com/gxShKgEUUE— Bri Lewerke (@brilewerke) April 23, 2021
This Terrence Clarke news is so tough to stomach. My best friend was his assistant coach during his freshman year in high school. He was all long limbs and obvious potential then. Came so far, was on the brink of life-changing money. Just so damn sad, man.— Jay King (@ByJayKing) April 23, 2021
No. No. No. No. No. 😖 pic.twitter.com/J8gPzzeNAH— Big Blue Nation (@ThingsBBNLikes) April 23, 2021
RIP LIL BRO💕❤️ 💔 pic.twitter.com/IU22MqJjZr— Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) April 23, 2021
He never stopped cheering on his teammates pic.twitter.com/2E1wYQEf8l— Abolition is the only way (@abolition_now) April 23, 2021