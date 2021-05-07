The Kentucky football team added another 2022 four-star athlete to their program this morning, as Alex Afari committed to the Wildcats live on Kentucky Sports Radio.
Afari, a 6-foot-2 195 pound cornerback out of West Chester, Ohio is ranked 12th in the state overall and 33rd among corners nationally, according to Rivals. He chose Kentucky over Indiana, Cincinnati and Purdue.
100% COMMITTED 💙🤍 #happybirthdaytome🙂 pic.twitter.com/GTNtNZ3bW4— Alex Afari (@AlexAfari8) May 7, 2021
Recruited by Vince Marrow, Afari follows in his cousin and former Kentucky offensive tackle George Afaso-Adjei's footsteps by choosing the Wildcats out of Lakota West High School.
This commitment is especially important to Kentucky's 2022 recruiting class as Mark Stoops' program is now ranked No. 7 nationally on Rivals. Only Ohio State, LSU, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Penn State have a higher ranked class this off-season.
Afari's commitment marks the 10th recruit to commit to Kentucky. He will be joined by Kiyaunta Goodwin, Jackson Smith, Keaton and Destin Wade, Grant Bingham, Josh Kattus, Andre Stewart, Treyveon Longmire and Jeremiah Caldwell.