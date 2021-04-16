Destin and Keaten Wade, two four-star prospects from Summit High School just outside of Nashville committed to Kentucky Friday afternoon.
Both considered top-300 prospects in the 2022 class, Keaten Wade, an outside linebacker and edge rusher is ranked as the No. 18 OLB in the nation by Rivals and No. 156 overall. His brother, Destin Wade, a quarterback recruited as an athlete, is ranked No. 23 in the nation at his position.
Destin Wade accumulated 1,509 rushing yards, 1,390 passing yards and was responsible for 37 combined touchdowns his junior season. He's a versatile player who can hurt the defense either by his arm, or rolling out of the pocket and making a play with his feet.
Keaten Wade is a 6'5, 225-pound explosive outside backer who also played running back in high school; but don't expect him to run the football for the Wildcats. He will most likely play jack linebacker and with his size and speed, he has the potential to cause some damage to opposing SEC offenses.
The twins chose Kentucky over Tennessee, Louisville and Virginia. With their commitment, Kentucky jumps to the No. 18 recruiting class in the nation for 2022, according to Rivals.
The commitments from these two give Kentucky their sixth and seventh recruit for the 2022 class, joining Jackson Smith, Andre Stewart, Jeremiah Caldwell, Treyveon Longmire and Grant Bingham.