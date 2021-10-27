After two hard fought victories at home, Kentucky kept their undefeated SEC streak alive after sweeping the Tennessee Lady Vols 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-19) Wednesday night.
Despite outside hitter Madi Skinner being out due to an injury, Kentucky still managed to land 53 kills at a .407 hitting percentage compared to Tennessee’s 35 kills and .208 hitting percentage. Alli Stumler led the Cats with 15 kills (.371.) and seven digs.
Freshman Erin Lamb, who replaced Skinner, showed her potential Wednesday. Before this match, she had only played in four games, accumulating four just kills on the season. Tonight, she had twelve kills with just one error with a .550 hitting percentage. Azhani Tealer had 11 kills while redshirt Sophomore Bella Bell had nine. Emma Grome did a great job on offense with 45 assists.
This win has extended Kentucky’s win streak to 10 games while continuing their undefeated (9-0) streak in SEC play.
The Wildcats are headed to Columbia, South Carolina where they will face the Gamecocks in game one of a two-game series on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. E.T. on SEC Network+.