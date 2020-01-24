University of Kentucky freshman Kahlil Whitney has announced his time as a Wildcat has come to an end.
The 6-foot-6 forward announced his departure in a tweet Friday afternoon.
Thank You❤️ Next chapter🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/P3z1RNzHa8— Kahlil The Dragon Whitney (@KahlilWhitney) January 24, 2020
Whitney averaged 3.3 PPG and 1.7 RPG, appearing in all 18 of the Wildcats games to this point while making eight starts. After playing significant minutes early in the season, he did not play more than 11 minutes in any contest over the past month. He totaled just four minutes combined in the previous two games.
“First and foremost, Kahlil is a great kid,” UK head coach John Calipari said via a UK Athletics press release. “This is tough for me because Kahlil is a tremendous person who is going to do great things. I certainly don’t want to see him go because I wanted to continue to coach him, but I understand his decision and, as we always do here, will support him in whatever way we can.
“As I told Kahlil today, I hope he goes on and does his thing and makes us all proud. I know he will stay in touch with us and I know our fans will continue to support him as he takes this next step.”
The McDonald's All-American was ranked the No. 11 overall player in the class of 2019 by the Recruiting Services Index when he signed with the Wildcats. He was also named a Jordan Brand All-American, and co-MVP of the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic.
The Chicago native did not specifically say he would be transferring. If he decides to, he will be able to go to any school without restrictions, per NCAA rules.
Kentucky plays Texas Tech in the Big 12/SEC Challenge tomorrow evening. Tip is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.