Kentucky Volleyball junior libero Gabby Curry has been named crowned the SEC Defensive Player of the Week, the league office early Monday. Curry has received the honor in back-to-back weeks now.
The Atlanta-area native averaged 5.57 digs per set on the week, including a new SEC-career high with 29 digs in Sunday’s win 3-1 road win over Ole Miss.
Curry added in four assists on Sunday and on the season is now averaging 1.27 assists per set, which is second on the team. Curry leads the Cats with a 4.53 season average in digs per set.
The Cats are now sitting at No. 8 on the NCAA's RPI rankings for the fourth straight week. They are one of three SEC teams ranked within the top 11.
She will provide a valuable presence for her team against one of those three teams, Texas A&M, this Friday, Nov. 1 in what will be an important SEC matchup for both teams.