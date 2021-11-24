Barion Brown, a four-star ATH out of Pearl-Cohn High School in Nashville, has committed to Kentucky, he announced Wednesday afternoon.
Home📍 @UKFootball pic.twitter.com/820HAGsdWL— Barion Brown (@BarionBrown) November 24, 2021
It felt like home,” Brown told On3’s Chad Simmons. “It is not too big, just a simple community. They showed much love.”
According to 247Sports, Brown is the fourth-highest rated recruit to commit to Kentucky under head coach Mark Stoops. He sits behind only Kiyaunta Goodwin (2022), Justin Rogers (2020) and Landon Young (2016).
The six-foot-one, 173-pound athlete is ranked 126 overall nationally, third in Tennessee and the fourth best ATH in the nation. His commitment gives Kentucky the 14th best recruiting class in the nation and fifth best in the SEC for 2022.
Brown, who is expected to play wide receiver under Mark Stoops, is a jack of all trades. Think of him as a mix of Wan’Dale Robinson and Randall Cobb with a little bit of Lynn Bowden Jr. sprinkled in.
“Proven three-phase playmaker with big-play ability fostered by great functional athleticism. Long-striding gait that builds top-end speed, but does not hinder above average short-area change of direction,” Gabe Brooks, a 247Sports recruiting analyst wrote about the Kentucky commit. “Varied positional background with snaps at quarterback (largely wildcat), running back, receiver, defensive back, and kick/punt returner. More subtle than violent when stringing together moves but more than capable of doing so for chunk yardage. Good downfield ball-tracking concentration.”
With the commitment, Kentucky‘s future in the wide receiver room is filling up quickly. With Dekel Crowdus redshirtting his freshman season and the additions of fellow four stars Dane Key and Destin Wade in this upcoming season’s recruiting class, not to mention Syracuse transfer Taj Harris, Mark Stoops is finally accomplishing something he has failed to do so far throughout his tenure—recruit blue chip receiving prospects.
Brown is a “big-play machine who projects to the high-major level as a possible difference-making weapon with a ceiling beyond the college game,” Brooks wrote.
If you don’t think Brown’s commitment is the real deal, just check out Stoops’ reaction on Twitter:
Working on a big one🐠🐠🎣…. pic.twitter.com/2lVAp4dSLu— Mark Stoops (@UKCoachStoops) November 24, 2021
Check out his film on Hudl here.