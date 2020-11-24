This year’s Kentucky Women’s Basketball team appears to have an excellent season on the horizon. The Cats are a projected top team due to their mix of young talent and veteran experience.
Meet the team:
OLIVIA OWENS – NO. 00
Year: Redshirt Sophomore
Hometown: Albany, New York
Position: Center
Did not play last year due to injury; made limited appearances at Maryland in 2018.
About: Measuring a towering 6-foot-4, Owens provides unmatched height to the Wildcat roster. Owens was a five-star prospect coming out of high school, but has been unable to truly show off her abilities at the collegiate level due to injury. She hopes that changes at UK.
Fun Fact: Owens scored 42 points in a single game as a senior in high school.
ROBYN BENTON – NO. 1
Year: Junior
Hometown: Conyers, Georgia
Position: Guard
2019-20 Stats (Auburn):
• 10.1 PPG
• 2.9 RPG
• 1.4 APG
About: An Auburn transfer, Benton only adds to Kentucky’s skilled guard play. The former five-star recruit made an immediate impact as a Tiger, earning an All-SEC Freshman nominee for her hustle and aggressive playstyle. She intends on bringing both characteristics to the floor as a Cat.
Fun Fact: Benton’s brother is motivational speaker and former Tennessee Volunteer cornerback Inky Johnson.
KEKE MCKINNEY – NO. 3
Year: Senior
Hometown: Knoxville, Tennessee
Position: Forward
2019-20 Stats:
• 6.5 PPG
• 4.7 RPG
• 1.3 APG
• 48.9% FGP
About: McKinney served as a key defender and adaptable big for Kentucky last year. She led the team in blocks by a substantial margin and has great athleticism. McKinney will take on a greater scoring and leadership role this season.
Fun Fact: McKinney was named to 2020 SEC Service Team and majors in social work.
BLAIR GREEN – NO. 5
Year: Junior
Hometown: Harlan County, Kentucky
Position: Guard
2019-20 Stats:
• 5.8 PPG
• 2.2 RPG
• 1.0 APG
About: Green is one of three Kentucky natives on this year’s roster. She was named to the 2018-19 SEC All-Freshman team and aims to earn even higher accomplishments in 2020. Green con-tributes with her shooting skill and high basketball-IQ.
Fun Fact: Green not only shines on the court, but in the classroom too. She was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2019.
RHYNE HOWARD – NO. 10
Year: Junior
Hometown: Cleveland, Tennessee
Position: Guard
2019-20 Stats:
• 23.4 PPG
• 6.5 RPG
• 2.4 APG
• 43.3% FGP
About: Howard’s 2020 expectations – both from pundits and herself – are sky high. After being the country’s second-highest scorer in 2019, people are excited to see what she’s capable of as a junior. The Associated Press is too; Howard become the first Kentucky women’s player to be named a Preseason All-American.
Fun Fact: In the summer of 2018, Howard competed for the USA Basketball’s U-18 team. She won a gold medal and was named tournament MVP.
TREASURE HUNT – NO. 12
Year: Freshman
Hometown: Chattanooga, Tennessee
Position: Guard
2019-20 High School Stats:
• 24.7 PPG
• 5.3 RPG
• 2.3 APG
About: With a name as recognizable as her talent, Hunt pay huge dividends as a freshman. The highly touted recruit is another combo guard that fits perfectly in UK’s offensive system. She has a knack for scoring and will be able to dominate smaller opponents with her size and versatility.
Fun Fact: Hunt has previously shared the floor Rhyne Howard. The two played club basketball together and are excited to combine forces again.
JAZMINE MASSENGILL – NO. 13
Year: Junior
Hometown: Chattanooga, Tennessee
Position: Guard
2019-20 Stats (Tennessee):
• 6.5 PPG
• 4.7 RPG
• 4.1 APG
About: The former Tennessee starter brings even more SEC experience to the Cats, which is a huge advantage in the fast-paced, physical conference. She will provide Kentucky with poise and intensity.
Fun Fact: Massengill’s high school coach was Treasure Hunt’s mother, Keisha.
TATYANA WYATT – NO. 14
Year: Senior
Hometown: Columbus, Georgia
Position: Forward
2019-20 Stats:
• 6.3 PPG
• 3.7 RPG
About: Wyatt is a standout athlete with a physicality in the post few can match. She’s not limited paint though, and is known to stretch her game beyond there. Wyatt will play a large role her senior season and is a key to the squad’s defensive success.
Fun Fact: Wyatt won both a basketball and volleyball state championship in high school.
CHASTITY PATTERSON – NO. 15
Year: Senior
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Position: Guard
2019-20 Stats:
• 11.5 PPG
• 2.2 RPG
• 1.5 APG
• 44.4% FGP
About: Patterson transferred to UK as a junior and did not disappoint. The 5-foot-5 guard was recognized as the SEC Sixth Woman of the Year by conference coaches. Patterson flashed sparks of greatness during her first year in Lexington and aims to normalize high-scoring totals.
Fun Fact: Patterson was a 3000-point scorer in high school and participated in the 2017 McDon-ald’s All-American game.
ERIN TOLLER – NO. 20
Year: Freshman
Hometown: Louisville, Kentucky
Position: Guard
2019-20 High School Stats:
• 16. 4 PPG
• 5.7 RPG
• 40% FGP
• 38.5% 3PFG
About: Toller is a diverse scorer. She has explosive quickness, and her shooting ability prevents defenders from sitting back on their heels. Although she suffered some injuries in high school, she soared her senior year, leading her team to a 32-3 record. The talented guard is expected to have an instant effect on the court.
Fun Fact: Toller is a Psychology major.
NYAH EVERLETTER – NO. 21
Year: Freshman
Hometown: Blythewood, South Carolina
Position: Forward
2019-20 High School Stats:
• 13.3 PPG
• 11.0 RPG
• 3.1 BPG
About: Everletter has elite size and will help the Cats on the glass. The 6-foot-3 recruit is a lengthy rebounder that excels at pushing the ball up the court, which should mesh perfectly with Hunt, Pat-terson and Howard.
Fun Fact: Everletter was a star volleyball player in high school, recording more than 700 kills in her career.
DRE’UNA EDWARDS – NO. 44
Year: Redshirt Sophomore
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Position: Forward
2018-19 Stats (Utah):
• 11.6 PPG
• 6.7 RPG
• 1.1 BPG
• 54% FGP
About: Forced to sit out 2019-20 because of a torn ACL, the Utah transfer should be a major inte-rior presence for the Cats. Extremely efficient, Edwards demonstrated her talents by winning the 2018-19 PAC-12 Freshman of the Year Award. She’ll try to recreate this dominance for her new squad and add some SEC accolades to her resume.
Fun Fact: Edwards has nine siblings.