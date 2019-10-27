Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans takes the ball to the rim during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Immanuel Quickley and Ashton Hagans reminded the orange-and-black Georgetown College Tigers fans at Rupp Arena who’s house they were playing in.
The two Cats' guards put on a show from start to finish, leading the Cats to an 80-53 victory on Sunday over the Tigers. Hagans finished the day with 14 points, talling game highs of six assists and four steals. Quickley led the Cats with 16 points – nine of those coming off of three-pointers. Had it been a regular season game, that would’ve bested his previous career high of 15.
“On the court, it’s a slightly different swagger. Not arrogant, but just a different swagger coming out knowing that I can compete with anyone that I step on the floor with,” Quickley said.
The Cats wasted no time getting ahead with an 11-0 start before leading 21-4 nearly halfway through the first half. Quickley scored 12 points and his three treys on the day in that stretch. But after draining a three with 13:57 left in the first half, he was benched for Johnny Juzang and didn’t return until later in the half.
Insert Ashton Hagans.
1 of 63
Kentucky freshman guard Tyrese Maxey warms up for the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky sophomore forward EJ Montgomery is introduced for the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky junior forward Nick Richards participates in the tip off of the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky junior forward Nick Richards reaches for a loose ball during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans drives to the goal during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans high fives sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky freshman forward Keion Brooks Jr. takes a shot during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky freshman forward Keion Brooks Jr. puts up a shot during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky freshman forward Keion Brooks Jr. waits for the ball to be inbounded during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley shoots a three pointer during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky junior forward Nick Richards blocks a shot during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky freshman forward Keion Brooks Jr. dunks the ball during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky junior forward Nick Richards puts up a shot during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley is helped to his feet during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley fights with Georgetown defense for a shot during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
A Kentucky cheerleader waves to the crowd during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley shoots a free throw during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky junior forward Nick Richards reaches for a rebound during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky freshman guard Johnny Juzang gets set on defense during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky sophomore forward EJ Montgomery keeps the bal away from Georgetown defenders during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky freshman forward Kahlil Whitney gets ready to shoot free throws during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky freshman guard Tyrese Maxey guards Georgetown freshman guard Jaquay Wales during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky freshman guard Tyrese Maxey brings the ball up the court during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky freshman forward Keion Brooks Jr. shoots the ball during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky freshman guard Johnny Juzang shoots the ball during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans dunks the ball during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans takes the ball to the rim during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Georgetown senior forward Chris Coffey smiles in disbelief after a foul call during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky junior forward Nick Richards leaps for a dunk during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
The Kentucky dance team performs during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky freshman forward Keion Brooks Jr. handles the ball during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky freshman guard Tyrese Maxey sets up on defense during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky junior forward Nick Richards fights for a rebound during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky junior forward Nick Richards shoots a free throw during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky graduate student forward Nate Sestina shoots the ball during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky junior forward Nick Richards sits on the ground in pain during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky sophomore forward EJ Montgomery takes the ball to the rim during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky track athlete Sydney McLaughlin is introduced as the "Y" during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans listens to head coach John Calipari during a timeout in the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans brings the ball up the court during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans is helped to his feet during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley takes a shot during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky head coach John Calipari yells to his players during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky freshman guard Tyrese Maxey shoots the ball during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Young Kentucky fans have fun during a timeout in the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans reaches for the ball during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky graduate student forward Nate Sestina returns to the bench during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky sophomore forward EJ Montgomery goes up for a shot during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans celebrates a basket during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky head coach John Calipari motions to his players during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky freshman forward Kahlil Whitney takes a shot during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky graduate student forward Nate Sestina talks with freshman forward Kahlil Whitney during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky graduate student forward Nate Sestina puts up a shot during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky freshman guard Tyrese Maxey listens to head coach John Calipari during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley looks for an open teammate during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky graduate student forward Nate Sestina fights for possession during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
The Kentucky cheerleaders form a pyramid during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky freshman guard Tyrese Maxey puts up a shot during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky freshman guard Johnny Juzang tries to get around a defender during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky graduate student forward Nate Sestina flexes in celebration of a teammate's shot during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
The Kentucky dance team lines up for "My Old Kentucky Home" after the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
PHOTOS: Kentucky men's basketball defeats Georgetown College 80-53
1 of 63
Kentucky freshman guard Tyrese Maxey warms up for the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky players huddle up before the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky sophomore forward EJ Montgomery is introduced for the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky players huddle up before the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky junior forward Nick Richards participates in the tip off of the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky junior forward Nick Richards reaches for a loose ball during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans drives to the goal during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans high fives sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky freshman forward Keion Brooks Jr. takes a shot during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky freshman forward Keion Brooks Jr. puts up a shot during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky freshman forward Keion Brooks Jr. waits for the ball to be inbounded during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley shoots a three pointer during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky junior forward Nick Richards blocks a shot during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky freshman forward Keion Brooks Jr. dunks the ball during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky junior forward Nick Richards puts up a shot during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley is helped to his feet during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley fights with Georgetown defense for a shot during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
A Kentucky cheerleader waves to the crowd during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley shoots a free throw during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky junior forward Nick Richards reaches for a rebound during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky freshman guard Johnny Juzang gets set on defense during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky sophomore forward EJ Montgomery keeps the bal away from Georgetown defenders during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky freshman forward Kahlil Whitney gets ready to shoot free throws during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky freshman guard Tyrese Maxey guards Georgetown freshman guard Jaquay Wales during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky freshman guard Tyrese Maxey brings the ball up the court during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky freshman forward Keion Brooks Jr. shoots the ball during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky freshman guard Johnny Juzang shoots the ball during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans dunks the ball during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans takes the ball to the rim during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Georgetown senior forward Chris Coffey smiles in disbelief after a foul call during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky junior forward Nick Richards leaps for a dunk during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
The Kentucky dance team performs during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky freshman forward Keion Brooks Jr. handles the ball during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky freshman guard Tyrese Maxey sets up on defense during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky junior forward Nick Richards fights for a rebound during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky junior forward Nick Richards shoots a free throw during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky graduate student forward Nate Sestina shoots the ball during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky junior forward Nick Richards sits on the ground in pain during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky sophomore forward EJ Montgomery takes the ball to the rim during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky track athlete Sydney McLaughlin is introduced as the "Y" during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans listens to head coach John Calipari during a timeout in the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans brings the ball up the court during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans is helped to his feet during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley takes a shot during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky head coach John Calipari yells to his players during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky freshman guard Tyrese Maxey shoots the ball during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Young Kentucky fans have fun during a timeout in the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans reaches for the ball during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky graduate student forward Nate Sestina returns to the bench during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky sophomore forward EJ Montgomery goes up for a shot during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans celebrates a basket during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky head coach John Calipari motions to his players during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky freshman forward Kahlil Whitney takes a shot during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky graduate student forward Nate Sestina talks with freshman forward Kahlil Whitney during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky graduate student forward Nate Sestina puts up a shot during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky freshman guard Tyrese Maxey listens to head coach John Calipari during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley looks for an open teammate during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky graduate student forward Nate Sestina fights for possession during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
The Kentucky cheerleaders form a pyramid during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky freshman guard Tyrese Maxey puts up a shot during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky freshman guard Johnny Juzang tries to get around a defender during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky graduate student forward Nate Sestina flexes in celebration of a teammate's shot during the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
The Kentucky dance team lines up for "My Old Kentucky Home" after the exhibition game against Georgetown College on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 80-53. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Hagans had a two fastbreak plays, a layup and a dunk, down the stretch for the remainder of the half. While Hagans had some flashes to start the game, there was one problem in front of him: Tigers’ guard Jake Ohmer.
Ohmer, who matched up with Hagans for most of the game, gave Hagans fits during the first half. He hit a series of driving layups and a three-pointer, while drawing fouls from Hagans that sent him to the line. That Ohmer a line of 15 points and 6-of-11 shooting from the field for the first half.
Typically, Hagans is the one who “starts the trash talking,” as he laughingly admitted after Sunday’s game. But after Ohmer scored a three-pointer to open up a short-lived Georgetown run in the second half, Hagans let him know that he wasn’t having it.
“He got a foul and he was like, ‘That’s 18 points on your head.’ I said, 'Ok.' I like it. But then I told coach [Calipari], you know that’s my matchup. So, you know, he went with it,” Hagans said. “I was like, ‘Say no more.’ And, I just had to shut it down.”
Hagans, who scored six points in the first half, upped his game and scored eight in the second half. He had a pair of three-pointers and rebounds to go with another steal and limited Ohmer to just 10 points in the second half. Ohmer admitted that Hagans stepped up his game.
“He was a real competitive player. He likes to get up in you and guard you. You just really had to make him think,” Ohmer said. “He was a tough defender to play against for sure.”
Hagans caught head coach John Calipari's attention too.
"Ashton [Hagans] can guard the ball. We've got to get other guys that can do it. The second thing Ashton did today is he touched the lane. Not just to shoot it," Calipari said. "Like he drove it in there to get somebody a pass, and we have other guys, if they drive, that have one thought: I'm shooting it."
The pair will get back in action with a chance for a follow-up performance at Rupp Arena this Friday, November 1st at 7 p.m. against the Kentucky State Thoroughbreds.