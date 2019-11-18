No Immanuel Quickley or E.J Montgomery? No problem.
Down to just seven scholarship players, the Kentucky men’s basketball team (3-1) got some critical help from Nick Richards and Ashton Hagans on Monday night as the Wildcats held onto a tight 82-74 win over the Utah Valley Wolverines (3-2) at Rupp Arena after coming off a stunning upset loss to the Evansville Purple Aces just last week.
The duo came up big when it mattered. Hagans led the way in scoring with a career-high 26 points after scoring just a measly three points in the Evansville loss. He also added five boards and six assists. Richards on the other hand had a bounce-back performance himself, finishing with a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double – just the third in this career yet his second in three games this season.
Hagans’ numbers are remarkable given his condition entering Monday. His subpar performance last week was due in part to some leg pain he suffered during last week’s loss. He seemed to shake it off against the Wolverines, but UK head coach John Calipari said that while nothing came easy for Hagans, Calipari wasn’t surprised.
“He's probably going to be in pain tomorrow, but there was never a doubt in my mind who I was putting on that line for those technicals. Never. Coaches said, ‘Bup, bup, stop. Ashton, you're shooting.’” Calipari said.
1 of 48
Kentucky junior forward Nick Richards smiles in the huddle before the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky graduate student forward Nate Sestina is introduced with the starting lineup before the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans takes a shot during the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans goes for a steal during the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky freshman guard Tyrese Maxey puts up a shot during the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans shoots the ball during the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans cannot reach a loose ball during the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky graduate student forward Nate Sestina helps Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans off of the ground during the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky graduate student forward Nate Sestina celebrates with Kentucky junior forward Nick Richards during the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky freshman guard Tyrese Maxey watches a Utah Valley player runs past him during the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky freshman guard Johnny Juzang shoots the ball during the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky freshman guard Tyrese Maxey has his shot blocked by Utah Valley State junior guard Jamison Overton during the game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky graduate student forward Nate Sestina guards Utah Valley State sophomore guard Trey Woodbury during the game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans dribbles the ball down the court during the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans attempts a lay-up during the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans attempts a lay-up during the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky freshman guard Johnny Juzang looks for an open teammate during the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky junior forward Nick Richards celebrates after making a shot during the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky head coach John Calipari pleads with a referee during the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky freshman forward Kahlil Whitney takes a shot during the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans dunks the ball during the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans waits for the ball to be inbounded during the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky junior forward Nick Richards shows his frustration for a mistake during the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans puts up a shot during the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky head coach John Calipari yells at a ref for a call during the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky freshman forward Kahlil Whitney lays in the ball during the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky freshman guard Tyrese Maxey watches his shot go in during the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky graduate student forward Nate Sestina looks for an open teammate during the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans tries to lay the ball up during the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
The Kentucky men's basketball team rests during a timeout in the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky freshman forward Keion Brooks Jr. drives the ball into the lane during the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans drives the ball into the lane during the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans lays in the ball during the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky redshirt freshman guard Zan Payne celebrates from the sideline during the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky freshman guard Tyrese Maxey guards a Utah Valley player during the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky freshman forward Keion Brooks Jr. passes the ball during the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky junior forward Nick Richards dunks the ball during the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley celebrates from the bench during the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans and Kentucky freshman guard Johnny Juzang laugh with each other during the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky freshman guard Johnny Juzang shoots the ball during the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky graduate student forward Nate Sestina puts up a shot during the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley cheers his team on from the sideline during the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky graduate student forward Nate Sestina shoots a free throw during the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky head coach John Calipari talks with Kentucky freshman guard Tyrese Maxey during the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky graduate student forward Nate Sestina hugs Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans during the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staffduring the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans and Kentucky sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley walk off of the court after the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
PHOTOS: Kentucky men's basketball wins against Utah Valley State 82-74
1 of 48
Kentucky junior forward Nick Richards smiles in the huddle before the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky graduate student forward Nate Sestina is introduced with the starting lineup before the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans takes a shot during the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans goes for a steal during the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Michael Clubb
Kentucky freshman guard Tyrese Maxey puts up a shot during the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans shoots the ball during the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans cannot reach a loose ball during the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky graduate student forward Nate Sestina helps Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans off of the ground during the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Michael Clubb
Kentucky graduate student forward Nate Sestina celebrates with Kentucky junior forward Nick Richards during the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Michael Clubb
Kentucky freshman guard Tyrese Maxey watches a Utah Valley player runs past him during the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Michael Clubb
Kentucky freshman guard Johnny Juzang shoots the ball during the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky freshman guard Tyrese Maxey has his shot blocked by Utah Valley State junior guard Jamison Overton during the game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky graduate student forward Nate Sestina guards Utah Valley State sophomore guard Trey Woodbury during the game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans dribbles the ball down the court during the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans attempts a lay-up during the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans attempts a lay-up during the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky freshman guard Johnny Juzang looks for an open teammate during the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky junior forward Nick Richards celebrates after making a shot during the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Michael Clubb
Kentucky head coach John Calipari pleads with a referee during the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Utah Valley State senior guard TJ Washington pleads with a referee during the game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky freshman forward Kahlil Whitney takes a shot during the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans dunks the ball during the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans waits for the ball to be inbounded during the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky junior forward Nick Richards shows his frustration for a mistake during the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky players huddle up during the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans puts up a shot during the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky head coach John Calipari yells at a ref for a call during the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Michael Clubb
Kentucky freshman forward Kahlil Whitney lays in the ball during the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky freshman guard Tyrese Maxey watches his shot go in during the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Michael Clubb
Kentucky graduate student forward Nate Sestina looks for an open teammate during the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Michael Clubb
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans tries to lay the ball up during the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Michael Clubb
The Kentucky men's basketball team rests during a timeout in the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky freshman forward Keion Brooks Jr. drives the ball into the lane during the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Michael Clubb
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans drives the ball into the lane during the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Michael Clubb
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans lays in the ball during the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky redshirt freshman guard Zan Payne celebrates from the sideline during the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Michael Clubb
Kentucky freshman guard Tyrese Maxey guards a Utah Valley player during the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Michael Clubb
Kentucky freshman forward Keion Brooks Jr. passes the ball during the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Michael Clubb
Kentucky junior forward Nick Richards dunks the ball during the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Michael Clubb
Kentucky sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley celebrates from the bench during the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Michael Clubb
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans and Kentucky freshman guard Johnny Juzang laugh with each other during the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Michael Clubb
Kentucky freshman guard Johnny Juzang shoots the ball during the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky graduate student forward Nate Sestina puts up a shot during the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley cheers his team on from the sideline during the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Michael Clubb
Kentucky graduate student forward Nate Sestina shoots a free throw during the game against Utah Valley State on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 82-74. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Jordan Prather
Kentucky head coach John Calipari talks with Kentucky freshman guard Tyrese Maxey during the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Michael Clubb
Kentucky graduate student forward Nate Sestina hugs Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans during the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staffduring the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Michael Clubb
Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans and Kentucky sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley walk off of the court after the University of Kentucky vs. Utah Valley men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 82-74. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Michael Clubb
Those shots that Calipari is talking about came with 5:54 left in the game after Utah Valley’s T.J Washington received a Class A technical foul. Hagans drained both to give the Cats a 64-58 lead, helping stave off the upset-hungry Wolverines. Free throws seemed to look easy to Hagans as he finished with a perfect 12-for-12 show at the line, all while not committing any fouls himself. He’s only the 15th player in school history to go perfect at the line with at least that many attempts.
Those free throws came at the right time too as he was 10-for-10 from the line in the second half. Six of those free throws came within the game’s final minute to ice the victory. When asked about his condition after playing for just over 36 minutes, Hagans said that “it’s all good” and that he will continue to receive treatment on his legs. Nothing changed preparation wise though.
“I’m staying focused and shooting in the gym when I get the chance and, you know, attacking the basket. If my teammates are open, I’ll get them some open shots,” Hagans said.
“That’s the Nick [Richards] that we need. He’s just got to keep on bringing it. But you know, Cal just kept telling us to feed him and let him shoot the jumper.”
Once that plan was in fruition, the Cats got out what they put in with the big man. Richards started off with a hot hand, leading the Cats in scoring at the end of the first half with 11 points. One minute he made well-executed jumpers in and out of the paint and the next minute he mercilessly slammed over opposing defenders. He maintained that aggressiveness into the game waning moments with several contested shots in the paint along with a perfect 5-for-5 free throw stat line. Four of his 10 boards came from the offensive glass. Calipari was so impressed that he made sure reporters knew after the game.
“But what you're finding out, Nick, may be not a three-point shooter, but he may be, are you ready for this, folks? Our best shooter,” Calipari said.
But, out of humility, Richards didn’t buy that.
“Don’t listen to him,” Richards said as he cracked a slight grin. “Coach [Calipari] has this chart. It basically shows how many times you attempted an offensive rebound because, you know, those were low for us against Evansville. Offensive rebounding is something we needed to do tonight.”
Richards got some help on the boards from Nate Sestina. Sestina finished the night with a team-high 12 rebounds – the most any Wildcat has had so far this season – as UK out-rebounded Utah Valley 46-27. Tyrese Maxey, playing in his first-ever start as a Wildcat in lieu of Quickley, chipped in 14 points, five rebounds and four assists for some insurance.
The Cats will hit the hardwood once more back at Rupp this coming Friday, Nov. 22 against the Mount St. Marys (Md) Mountaineers at 7 p.m as they hope to keep putting the Evansville-upset in the past.