Two Kentucky women's basketball players have been recognized for end-of-season awards by the SEC league office.
Sophomore guard Rhyne Howard was named SEC Player of the Year, All-SEC First Team and SEC All-Defensive Team while junior guard Chasity Patterson was named 6th Woman of the Year.
Howard is now the third player in program history to win POY, the league’s top honor, and the first UK player win it as a sophomore. She led the Cats this season and ranked third nationally with 23.3 points per game. The Tennessee native also notched a team-leading 6.4 rebounds per game and 58 steals, while coming in second on the team with 27 blocks and third on the team with 60 assists.
Patterson missed the first half of the season because of NCAA transfer rules, but made an immediate impact for Kentucky. Coming off the bench, she averaged 11.4 points per game while she has 22 steals and 28 assists.
The Cats head to Greenville, South Carolina this week as the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament.