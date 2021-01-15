Vince Marrow may have missed out on former top Commonwealth recruit Wan’Dale Robinson when he was coming out of high school in 2019, but in the end, the “Big Dog” has gotten his man.
Friday morning, Robinson announced his intention to join the Wildcats following two years at Nebraska. The now junior wide receiver shared the news on Twitter.
new beginnings.. i’m home 💙 pic.twitter.com/BHc4vCAlxo— Wan’Dale Robinson (@wanda1erobinson) January 15, 2021
Big Blue Nation was ecstatic about seeing the Frankfort product take the field in Kentucky blue after he committed to the Cats in 2018. But just a few weeks later, he decommitted and headed north to suit up for Scott Frost in Lincoln.
The dream seemed to be squashed; until Robinson entered the transfer portal on Monday afternoon, that is. The news quickly revived hope around the fanbase that he’d ultimately come home. Just four days later, that proved to be the case.
Robinson was the top all-purpose back in the 2019 recruiting class, slotting 40th overall on 247 Sports’ prospect rankings and 87th overall in the service’s composite rankings.
Officially listed as a wide receiver for the Cornhuskers, he contributed both on the ground and through the air in a major fashion. He caught 91 passes for 914 yards, and racked up 580 yards on 134 carries over his two years in red, totaling five touchdowns.
His 51 receptions and 461 yards in 2020 were far and away the most of anyone in the Nebraska receiving core, which had tight end Austin Allen (18 catches, 236 yards) second in each category.
Robinson’s addition, combined with a number of key returnees on both sides of the ball, have the Cats in a great spot heading into what many have deemed a new era for the program. As coach Mark Stoops and staff look to push the team to unprecedented heights, these moves have further cemented 2021-22 not as a rebuilding season for Kentucky, but one where they're reloaded.
Boom don’t get no better than that one. Let’s go BBN.— CoachMarrowUK (@vincemarrow) January 15, 2021