Following his back-to-back twenty-plus-point performances against LSU and Florida, Immanuel Quickley has been named SEC Player of the Week.
The sophomore guard averaged 23.5 points and three steals over the two-game stretch, leading the Cats in scoring in both contests.
"Immanuel Quickley probably doesn't get enough credit, simply from where he came from to where he is today," assistant coach Kenny Payne said at Tuesday's press conference. "The growth that he's shown not just in shooting the basketball and making plays, but just mentally being sure of who he is as a player... he came a long way."
It is the second time this season that Quickley has claimed the award.
In Tuesday's presser, Nick Richards announced a joint campaign of "Pick Nick & Quick" on behalf of Kentucky basketball. The Havre de Grace, Maryland native leads the team with an average of 15.7 points per game and has scored double figures in the last 16 games. According to a UK Athletics press release, that is the longest streak for a Kentucky player since Malik Monk had 30 in a row during the 2016-2017 campaign.
Kentucky plays Texas A&M on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.