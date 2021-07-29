Isaiah Jackson has already had his name attached to three different teams since he was drafted with the 22nd pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
The 22nd pick originally belonged to the Los Angeles Lakers, but they traded the pick to the Washington Wizards in part of a deal that sent superstar Russell Westbrook to the City of Angels.
Just minutes after, the Wizards announced that they had traded Jackson to the Indiana Pacers.
The 6-foot-10 forward out of Pontiac, Michigan has finally found his new home in Indianapolis.
In what has become another installment of John Calipari’s one-and-done series, Jackson becomes the 42nd Wildcat drafted under Calipari and is the first UK forward taken in the first round since P.J. Washington in 2019.
The first-round selection of Jackson makes twelve consecutive seasons that a Kentucky player has had their name called in the opening round of the draft.
In Jackson’s lone season at Kentucky, he earned SEC All-Freshman and All-Defensive honors while averaging 8.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.
Jackson is touted as an elite shot blocker, he accumulated 65 rejections in 25 games as a Wildcat.
It is expected that Jackson will make an immediate impact for Indiana under the tutelage of budding Pacers stars Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner.
Jackson is the first Wildcat to hear his name called on the night, as fellow one-and-done B.J Boston will likely follow suit before the night is over.