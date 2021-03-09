Power forward Isaiah Jackson has become the latest John Calipari first-year player to be recognized for a stellar year.
On Tuesday morning, the SEC announced that the do-it-all freshman was named to both the conference All-Freshman and All-Defensive teams. He is one of eight players on the Freshman roster and one of five to make the Defensive squad.
Alabama claimed the biggest awards behind its first regular season championship since 2002. Head coach Nate Oats was the conference Coach of the Year in just his second season in Tuscaloosa. The Tide’s Herbert Jones earned the Player of the Year distinction, and beat out Jackson for Defensive Player of the Year. Unsurprisingly, he was one of eight players to make First-Team All-SEC, along with teammates John Petty Jr.
Second place Arkansas also had a long line of players collect awards. Possible NBA lottery pick Moses Moody brought home Freshman of the Year and a First-Team All-SEC spot, while JD Notae was identified as the Sixth Man of the Year.
Jackson was the only Wildcat to pocket a spot on any SEC postseason awards list. His 2.6 blocks per game are tops in the conference, and his 12.8% block rate is seventh-best in the nation. The athletic big man has raised his offensive game while maintaining outstanding defense over the past month, averaging 14.3 points and 7.5 rebounds in his last six outings.
This is the first time in the Calipari era that Kentucky did not have a first or second team All-SEC selection – Nerlens Noel made the first team in 2012-13 – and only the third occasion since the turn of the century (2005-06 and 2006-07 are the other two).
The Cats begin their quest for an SEC Championship and NCAA Tournament auto-bid on Thursday versus Mississippi State. Tip is set for 12:00 p.m. E.T. on SEC Network.