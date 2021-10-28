Yahtzee!
Four-star Lexington native and Frederick Douglass standout wide receiver Dane Key has committed to Kentucky, he announced Thursday evening.
“[Kentucky] is just where I feel at home,” Key said after his commitment. “They did a great job of recruiting me.”
Only four people knew about the decision before it was made public—Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, his mother Nicole, father Donte and his older brother, Devin Key, who was a standout linebacker for Western Kentucky that now plays in the NFL for the Kansas City Chiefs.
While he let his family know his decision two week ago, Stoops found out Key’s intentions to become a Wildcat last week after a call Key made to the Kentucky coach. It was Liam Coen’s new flashy scheme that really peaked Key’s interest.
”Their new offense is what got me over there,” Key said. “Coach Coen, he’s got something special—we got it going over there.”
Key said that he’s most excited to get back to work with his former Bronco teammate Dekel Crowdus, who is in the mindset of his freshman season at Kentucky. Another former teammate Jager Burton, the reigning Mr. Kentucky Football, also dons Kentucky blue.
Key committed to Kentucky over Michigan, Oregon, South Carolina and Western Kentucky.
“It was a tough process,” Key said. “It was awesome getting to experience all the places [that recruited me]. I thank all the coaches that reached out to me—it was an awesome experience.”
Key left the table with some advice to give the recruits around the country that are considering coming to Lexington.
”Let’s go Cats,” he said. “Everybody come to Kentucky.”