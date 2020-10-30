For most people, basketball is a game or a hobby. For Jacob Toppin, it is in his blood.
The 6-foot-9 Rhode Island transfer hit the lottery ticket for genetics. In fact, his brother, Obi, won the Wooden Award in 2019-2020 after a stellar year for the Dayton Flyers and is a likely soon-to-be lottery pick in the upcoming NBA draft. His father played overseas, and is still even challenging him to the occasional dunk contest.
“I’m looking inside the rim every time I jump, I don’t know how to explain it,” Toppin said in a press conference on Friday. “It’s in [my] genes.”
Toppin is definitely not letting that DNA go to waste. The public initially believed he would be sitting out this season after coming to Lexington, presumably to gain extra muscle and develop his game while following NCAA transfer protocol. However, he – alongside fellow transfer Olivier Sarr – were approved for immediate eligibility on October 21st and can now take the floor this upcoming year.
Toppin played in all 30 games for the Rams last season, starting in three of them. He averaged 5.1 points per game along with 3.9 rebounds per game, and feels he can contribute to the star-studded Kentucky roster in many aspects.
“[I] bring a lot to the table,” he said. “I’m athletic. I can space the floor... I can play multiple positions. I’m a great defender.”
Under coach John Calipari, all of these traits will seemingly only improve. Some are skeptical of his ability to adjust to the physical world of SEC basketball, but he’s not going in blind. In each of Rhode Island’s games versus SEC foes (Alabama and LSU) last season, the now-sophomore recorded double-digit point totals.
After an offseason of work, Toppin is prepared to do even more. and believes Kentucky is the place he can do that in part because of its small-town feel.
“I lived in a city most of my life... I was around a lot of people, a lot of noise,” Toppin said. “Being in a space where I can just focus on myself and focus on basketball, where there’s not a lot of disturbance, definitely played a factor.”
It may not be noisy now, but when the season comes around, the Kentucky fan base will be loud. After last year ended without an NCAA Tournament, it will probably be more boisterous than ever. Despite it all, Toppin hopes to follow in his brother’s footsteps and be a serious contributor for what should be a national title contender.