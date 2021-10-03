Kentucky inside linebacker Jacquez Jones earned Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week honors after his role in taking down Florida in Lexington for the first time since 1986.
Jones amassed nine tackles, one TFL and recorded a pass break that sealed the deal on Kentucky’s victory over the Gators.
Jones becomes the second Kentucky defender since 2004 to receive Walter Camp honors, joining former Wildcat and current Jacksonvilla Jaguar Pro Bowler Josh Allen, who won the weekly award in November of 2018.
Through five games, Jones ranks second on the team in tackles with 30 (13 solo), four pass deflections and an interception.
No. 16 hosts LSU this Saturday at Kroger Field as Kentucky looks to improve to 6-0 before heading to Athens, Georgia to take on the No. 2 ranked Bulldogs.