John Calipari and Kentucky are once again in the market for a new assistant coach.
Jai Lucas, an assistant on UK's staff and major player in the recruiting world, is leaving Lexington to join Duke head coach Jon Scheyer's staff in Durham, according to 247Sports' Travis Branham.
Lucas joined the Kentucky staff as a recruiting coordinator in August of 2020, before turning into a full-time assistant just a year later. He joined Calipari after spending seven seasons on Texas' staff, his alma mater.
In his two seasons as Kentucky, Lucas played a major role in recruiting for the Wildcats. He served as the main recruiter for Sahvir Wheeler, Daimion Collins, Shaedon Sharpe and incoming freshman Cason Wallace.
It is unclear who Calipari and UK will target to replace Lucas' spot on the staff.