7:17:17:Kentucky vs. Saint Peter's

Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari walks towards the bench during the UK vs. Saint Peter’s mens basketball game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. UK lost 85-79. Photo by Jack Weaver | Staff

John Calipari and Kentucky are once again in the market for a new assistant coach. 

Jai Lucas, an assistant on UK's staff and major player in the recruiting world, is leaving Lexington to join Duke head coach Jon Scheyer's staff in Durham, according to 247Sports' Travis Branham. 

Lucas joined the Kentucky staff as a recruiting coordinator in August of 2020, before turning into a full-time assistant just a year later. He joined Calipari after spending seven seasons on Texas' staff, his alma mater.

In his two seasons as Kentucky, Lucas played a major role in recruiting for the Wildcats. He served as the main recruiter for Sahvir Wheeler, Daimion Collins, Shaedon Sharpe and incoming freshman Cason Wallace. 

It is unclear who Calipari and UK will target to replace Lucas' spot on the staff. 

Tags