With the 19th pick in the NFL Draft, the Washington Football Team has selected Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis.
Our defense just got better 😈 pic.twitter.com/wGaheSDzFV— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) April 30, 2021
The breakout Wildcat is the third UK defender to be chosen in the NFL's first round since 2015, joining Bud Dupree (Pittsburgh - 22nd, 2015) and Josh Allen (Jacksonville - 7th, 2019). He tallied an impressive 102 tackles, three interceptions, a blocked kick and forced fumble in his spectacular 2020 season.
A popular post-season riser in the draft analyst community, Davis showed out at Kentucky's Pro Day. At 6-foot-4, 234 lbs. according to UK's bio, the Ludowici, GA native recorded a 42-inch vertical jump, 4.37 second forty-yard dash and 11-foot broad jump, demonstrating a level of athleticism that is uncommon for a man of his stature.
Congratulations @jamindavis25 on living your dream! #BBN #RecruitandDevelop pic.twitter.com/rvwratqfV1— Mark Stoops (@UKCoachStoops) April 30, 2021
Davis is Washington's fifth initial first round pick in a row to play on the defensive side of the ball, and first linebacker amongst that group, which includes Chase Young and Johnathan Allen among others. He is the second ever Wildcat to head to the nation's capital in round one, joining end Steve Meilinger (1954).
The Cats have a number of other players who could hear their names called in the coming days. Cornerback Kelvin Joseph is seen as the most probable one to be drafted next, likely in what's remaining in tonight's first round or on tomorrow's Day Two (Rounds Two and Three), but center Drake Jackson, tackle Landon Young and cornerback Brandin Echols, among others, could go off the board on Saturday's Day Three (Rounds Four-Seven).
Q: What can @jamindavis25 do on defense?A: Everything pic.twitter.com/MOUVXH1tgq— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) April 30, 2021