Sunday night brought medals on medals for former Kentucky track stars in a history making performance for Jasmine Camacho-Quinn.
Camacho-Quinn won gold, defeating Keni Harrison, who won silver in the Women's 100m Hurdles event Sunday night at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn takes gold in the women's 100m hurdles 🏅Team USA's Keni Harrison wins silver(via @NBCOlympics)pic.twitter.com/xoTGe1SuaU— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 2, 2021
"It means a lot, obviously to represent such a small country," Camacho-Quinn following her gold medal performance said. "This is giving younger kids hope ... so it really means a lot."
Kentucky boasted three of the eight athletes featured in the race with former track stars Harrison (2014-15), Camacho-Quinn (2016-18) and current volunteer coach Devynne Charlton.
Camacho-Quinn previously set an Olympic record in her semifinal race of 12.26, .06 seconds shy of Harrison's world record of 12.20. Camacho-Quinn finished the race with a time of 12.37, earning her Puerto Rico's first gold medal in women's track history.
"The work that it took to get to this point," Camacho-Quinn started, but was too excited to finish her statement. "I can't even talk right now." It's a moment she'll never forget, as she is now, and forever will be an Olympic champion.
For Harrison, she won silver with a time of 12.52, .03 seconds ahead of bronze medalist Jamaica's Megan Tapper. After missing the Games in 2016 after a freak occurrence when she tripped over a hurdle in the Olympic Trials, five years later, Harrison can finally say she's an Olympic medalist.
"I've learned from my mistakes," Harrison said after the race. "For this to be my first Olympics and to come here on this world stage and represent my country to the best of my ability, all the glory goes to God."
"To have this opportunity to run against [Camacho]-Quinn, we use to be training partners going back to our Kentucky days, it was just so much fun going out here and getting a medal for my country," Harrison said.
With Harrison's medal, it gives the U.S. 60 medals throughout the Olympics this year, the most of any country as of Sunday night.
Devynne Charlton capped off an impressive Olympic performance, running a time of 12.74 in the final, placing sixth after finishing fourth in her qualifying heat and second in the semifinal early Sunday morning.
Kentucky isn't anywhere close to finished on the track in Tokyo, however. Current Wildcat star Dwight St. Hillaire runs in the semifinals of the Men's 400m Monday morning at 7:21 a.m. ET, followed by former NCAA Champion and current world record holder Sydney McLaughlin in the semifinals of the Women's 400m Hurdles at 7:45 a.m. ET.
Other 'Cats such as Daniel Roberts, Javianne Oliver and Megan Moss have events to come over the next several days as well.