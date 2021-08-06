Former Kentucky Track and Field stars are lighting up the Olympics in Tokyo.
Javianne Oliver (UK, 2015-17) along with her teammates (Jenna Prandini, Gabrielle Thomas, Teahna Daniels) in the Women's 4x100m relay won silver Friday evening in Tokyo.
Team USA finished with a time of 41.45, falling short of the Jamaican team featuring Elaine Thompson-Herah, who snagged her third gold medal of the Games. Team Jamaica ran 41.02 en route of gold.
With the medal, Oliver becomes the eighth athlete with ties to the University of Kentucky. She joins fellow track stars Sydney McLaughlin (gold), Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (gold), Keni Harrison (silver), along with Will Shaner (Rifle, gold), Mary Tucker (Rifle, silver), Lee Kiefer (Fencing, gold) and Gerek Meinhardt (Fencing, gold).
Kentucky still has the opportunity to claim more gold with Team USA MBB featuring Devin Booker, Bam Adebayo and Keldon Johnson will play for gold Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET. Dwight St. Hillaire is also running for gold in the Men's 4x400m relay Saturday morning at 8:50 a.m. ET to wrap things up for the Wildcats.